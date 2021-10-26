Blotter: Four charged with contributing to neglect of minor

SALISBURY — Four people face criminal charges in connection with the pregnancy of a 14-year-old Rowan County girl.

The four — Lisa Patricia Bruner, 25; Michael Anthony Bentley, 27; Robert Steve Bentley, 73; and Micki Lane Bentley, 73 — all face a single charge of contributing to the neglect of a minor after a report to the Department of Social Services about a 14-year-old girl who was discovered two months pregnant.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the father of the unborn child is believed to be a 16-year-old boy who’s originally from Kentucky and the 14-year-old girl’s boyfriend. The four people charged are accused of allowing the girl and her boyfriend to be alone and unsupervised at various times, Sifford said.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether the boyfriend will face charges.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Friday reported he lost $500 after being pick-pocketed in the 4900 block of South Main Street in Salisbury

• A West Rowan Middle School student on Friday was charged with assault.

• A break-in was reported Friday in the 1900 block of Grubb Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an assault Friday in the 6400 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman reported a burglary Friday in the 2500 block of Wind Swept Way in Rockwell.

• A man on Friday reported a stolen trailer in the 900 block of Roy Cline Road in Rockwell.

• A man on Friday reported an attempted larceny of building supplies in the 700 block of Bridlewood Drive in Gold Hill.

• A man on Saturday reported an assault in the 200 block of Johnson Dairy Road in Rockwell.

• A man overdosed Saturday in the 9100 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Sunday reported the theft of a license plate in the 800 block of Cannon Street in Rockwell.

• A woman reported check fraud Sunday in the 100 block of Primrose Drive in Salisbury.

• Michael Aaron Waycaster, 50, was charged Friday with having a fictitious tag or license plate in the 1500 block of South Salisbury Avenue in Spencer.

• Sidney Jawon Wilson, 19, was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance in the 2700 block of N.C. 801.

• Shana Gail Woodard, 36, was charged Friday with misdemeanor child abuse in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Cyrus William Yeomans, 29, was charged Saturday with felony larceny of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Mitchel Dean Bostian, 35, was charged Saturday with buying or receiving in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Nathanael Aaron Medley, 35, was charged Sunday with interfering with emergency communication int he 100 block of Doby Drive in Gold Hill.

• Anthony Spencer, 30, was charged Sunday with possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported the theft of a catalytic converter Monday in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.