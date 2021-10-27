October 28, 2021

  • 48°

Cooper still hopeful on budget deal with NC Republicans

By News Service Report

Published 11:56 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Entering a second month of active negotiations with lawmakers, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that he was still hopeful they could hammer out a state government budget that he can sign into law.

Cooper sent a budget counteroffer to GOP legislators later Wednesday — an action the Democratic governor signaled at a COVID-19 news conference he would complete. Spokespersons for Republican legislative leaders confirmed receipt of Cooper’s latest offer.

House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate leader Phil Berger and Democratic lawmakers met in person with Cooper on Friday, a few days after the GOP leaders sent him their latest bargaining document.

The first two-year budget offer from Berger and Moore was sent to Cooper in late September. The fiscal year began July 1.

“I want more people with health care. I want more investment in education,” Cooper told reporters, also mentioning taxes as another topic of contention. “And Republicans have their priorities as well. So we’re talking back and forth and look forward to reaching a resolution soon.”

Moore said Tuesday that negotiations could end as early as next week, meaning Republicans may try to pass their own plan and work to override a Cooper veto if no consensus can be reached. Cooper declined to put a timetable on completing negotiations, saying “until you reach an agreement, nothing should be final.”

“I’m going to continue to work hard to try to get us there, and if we don’t get there it’s because I believe that it is a bad budget and I won’t sign it,” Cooper said, adding that he remained positive about the prospects of reaching a consensus.

Specific details about budget offers have largely been kept secret by the principal negotiators. But Cooper said the executive and legislative branches both support spending money on high-speed internet in rural and isolated areas, water and sewer systems and higher education buildings.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Prosecution weaves story of betrayal as trial begins for man charged with killing father

Elections

Alexander, Sheffield maintain lead in cash on hand, fundraising in mayor, City Council race

Education

Livingstone offers full scholarship to Liberian teen who returned money

Education

Realtors association donates $3,000, books to Yum Yum Bus Program

Education

RSS celebrates principals in October

Education

Shout outs

Local

‘It all comes back to community’: Rowan United Way three-fourths of way through campaign

China Grove

In bid for China Grove Town Council, Cheryl Sheets hopes to ‘pay it forward’

Education

Education briefs: Catawba helps build Habitat home

Education

Students take a trip into the past at the Roller Mill

News

Cooper still hopeful on budget deal with NC Republicans

Nation/World

Biden urges bill over ‘finish line’ as Dems eye new surtax

Nation/World

Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

News

Former North Carolina sheriff indicted on additional charges

News

She asked to bring oxygen to work — they fired her instead

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 27

Crime

Man faces charges in juvenile’s shooting on West Bank Street

Education

RSS gets clean audit, firm says no misappropriations of school funds

News

Rowan County recalibrates plans for Woodleaf Community Park after missing out on grant funding

News

NC NAACP elects first woman as president; Salisbury’s Black finishes third

Coronavirus

FDA OKs Pfizer vaccine for young kids

News

State news roundup: Davidson County parents charged in abuse of 6-week-old

Coronavirus

COVID spread down substantially in North Carolina, state data shows

Sports

ACC eyes new headquarters options outside Greensboro