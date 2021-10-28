Area Sports briefs: Salisbury soccer shuts out Gray Stone

From staff reports

Salisbury’s soccer team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 non-conference victory over Gray Stone Day on Wednesday.

It was scoreless at the half.

Brayan Avilez continued to work his way back to full strength and scored twice, both on assists from Colin Donalson.

Donaldson scored the third goal on an assist from David Austin.

The defense of Luke Graeber, Riley Dillon, Carlos Henriquez, Mario Perez and keeper Wade Robins combined for the shutout in goal.

Robins made 11 saves for the Hornets (17-2).

Salisbury is fourth in the 2A West RPI rankings, while Gray Stone is fourth in the 1A West rankings.

Now the Hornets wait.

With RPI determining seeding, every match played on Thursday factors into final numbers, so every game potentially alters the seeds.

Brackets are supposed to be finished Friday — or Saturday — for the first round which begins on Monday.

•••

Porfirio Ruiz scored three goals to lead Carson to a 9-0 win against East Rowan on Tuesday.

Adrian Guerrero scored twice for the Cougars. Gabriel Honeycutt, Lisandro Cardona, Brayan Alvarez and Jeffrey Moreno scored a goal each.

Jayvee football

Carson rolled 30-6 against South Rowan on Wednesday.

Michael Guiton had a rushing touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Collin Ball.

Makani Guida and Foday Dyer had rushing touchdowns.

Guida, Guiton and Cooper Hinson scored 2-point conversions.

Bailey Tesh anchored the defensive line for the Cougars. Ty Jones had several pass breakups. Tristan Clawson and Cam Alexander were standouts.

Nacier Parker threw a touchdown pass to Jason Brown for the Raiders.

•••

West Rowan won 51-0 against East Rowan.

Brody Tucker threw a TD pass to Charlee Williamson. Anwar Davis and Jaylen Neely had big rushing nights. Marquise Howell had a pick-six.

Local golf

GARS members played at Warrior.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 63.39. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Sides with a net of 62.65. Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Cress with a net of 59.27. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Wayne Bost with a net of 60.00.

Larry Petrea shot a 1-under 70 for low gross, while Cress won low net.

Five members shot their age or better.

Petrea, 70, shot a 70. Clyde Crawford, 80, shot an 80. Bobby Clark, 81, shot an 81. Bost, 85, shot an 81. Frank Masingo, 86, shot an 81.

Three eagles were made.

Dickie Peeler eagled the par-4 No. 14 hole. Dan Newell eagled the par-5 No. 4 hole. Masingo eagled the par-5 No. 17 hole.

•••

Ralph & Pam Carver, Larry Lofton and Crystal Clement took first place in McCanless Couples play on Sunday.

David & Azalee Huneycutt, Ty & Bev Cobb and Calvin Smith placed second. Clement got closest to the pin, while Don Carpenter had longest putt.

College soccer

The South Atlantic Conference has three teams in the Southeast Regional women’s rankings.

Catawba came in at No. 2, with Queens checking in at No. 3. Lenoir-Rhyne earned the No. 6 spot.

The Catawba Indians are ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches Division II National Poll with a record of 13-0-2 overall.

•••

Montevallo rallied for two second-half goals to top Catawba 2-1 in men’s soccer action on Wednesday afternoon at Pacer Pit on the campus of USC Aiken.

Catawba (7-6-2) opened the scoring in the first half. Malik Wilkes chipped a ball into the far post in the 26th minute.

•••

The South Atlantic Conference has four teams in the NCAA Super Region 2 Men’s Soccer Rankings.

Limestone came in at No. 4, with Anderson checking in at No. 6. Lenoir-Rhyne is No. 10, and Coker earned the No. 11 spot.

College golf

Catawba placed 17th out of 17 teams at the Flagler Fall Slam Women’s Golf Tournament, which concluded up on Tuesday at the 6,062-yard, par-72 Marsh Creek Country Club.

Catawba shot a total of 688 over the two days, posing rounds of 345 and 343.

Emily Wellspeak was the top Catawba finisher. She was 48th with a score of 162.

The tournament wrapped up Catawba’s fall slate.