October 28, 2021

  • 64°
Derrick Dashawn Brown

Blotter: Man wanted on robbery charges arrested in McDonald’s parking lot on Jake Alexander Boulevard

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:56 am Thursday, October 28, 2021

SALISBURY — A 27-year-old man wanted on outstanding robbery and firearm charges was arrested Wednesday in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Derrick Dashawn Brown, whose address is the streets of Salisbury, was served with outstanding warrants for robbery, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was charged with an additional possession of a firearm by felon crime because a gun was found in a vehicle during the arrest.

Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies initially saw Brown in the front yard of a Ridge Street home on Wednesday. He was seen leaving the house as the passenger in a car, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Brown was taken into custody without incident in the McDonald’s parking lot. A news release said deputies conducted a “probable cause search” on the vehicle. The gun was found in the same area Brown was sitting when he was stopped.

Brown remained in jail Thursday with a total bond of $400,000 for the outstanding warrants and new charges.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported credit card fraud Tuesday resulting in the loss of $1,044.

• Marin Marietta Materials on Tuesday reported a larceny from a work truck in the 700 block of Quarry Road in Woodleaf. The total estimated loss was $2,000.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a catalytic convertor was stolen from a vehicle parked at a residence in the 100 block of Excel Drive in Kannapolis.

• A man on Tuesday reported a vehicle theft in the 2600 block of Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a vehicle theft in the 100 block of Overbrook Road in Salisbury.

• Donterio Rashard Glaspy, 32, was charged Tuesday with being a habitual felon in the 100 block of Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• John Franklin Smith, 69, was charged Tuesday with hit and run after a crash causing property damage in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Wednesday reported a vehicle theft in the 600 block of Linn Lane.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a vehicle theft in the 1200 block of Steven Drive.

• Jonathan Andrew Bryan, 35, was charged Wednesday with assault on a female in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Timothy Wayne Johnson, 31, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man wanted on robbery charges arrested in McDonald’s parking lot on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Crime

Prosecution weaves story of betrayal as trial begins for man charged with killing father

Elections

Alexander, Sheffield maintain lead in cash on hand, fundraising in mayor, City Council race

Education

Livingstone offers full scholarship to Liberian teen who returned money

Education

Realtors association donates $3,000, books to Yum Yum Bus Program

Education

RSS celebrates principals in October

Education

Shout outs

Local

‘It all comes back to community’: Rowan United Way three-fourths of way through campaign

China Grove

In bid for China Grove Town Council, Cheryl Sheets hopes to ‘pay it forward’

Education

Education briefs: Catawba helps build Habitat home

Education

Students take a trip into the past at the Roller Mill

News

Cooper still hopeful on budget deal with NC Republicans

Nation/World

Biden urges bill over ‘finish line’ as Dems eye new surtax

Nation/World

Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

News

Former North Carolina sheriff indicted on additional charges

News

She asked to bring oxygen to work — they fired her instead

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 27

Crime

Man faces charges in juvenile’s shooting on West Bank Street

Education

RSS gets clean audit, firm says no misappropriations of school funds

News

Rowan County recalibrates plans for Woodleaf Community Park after missing out on grant funding

News

NC NAACP elects first woman as president; Salisbury’s Black finishes third

Coronavirus

FDA OKs Pfizer vaccine for young kids

News

State news roundup: Davidson County parents charged in abuse of 6-week-old

Coronavirus

COVID spread down substantially in North Carolina, state data shows