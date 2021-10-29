October 29, 2021

Blotter: Oct. 29

By Staff Report

Published 3:26 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 1600 block of Amberlight Circle in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 500 block of Stirewalt Road in China Grove.

• Rowan Vocational Opportunities on Wednesday reported the theft of a catalytic converter in the 2700 block of Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Wednesday reported a larceny in the 3300 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• Cheyanne Gabrielle Smith, 20, was charged Wednesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 700 block of St. Peters Church Road in Gold Hill.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman reported an assault Thursday in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Thursday reported someone rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Stone Ridge Drive. Nothing was taken.

• A man on Thursday reported a handgun was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Knollwood Avenue.

• Someone broke through a fence and into a camper late Wednesday or Thursday in the 700 block of Long Meadow Drive in Salisbury.

• Timothy Wayne Johnson, 31, was charged Thursday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

