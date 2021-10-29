High school boys soccer: Raiders win finale
Staff report
GRANITE QUARRY — Zander Efird had a hat trick as South Rowan closed the season with a 7-2 South Piedmont Conference win against East Rowan.
Ozzy Pulido scored twice for the Raiders.
Grayson Steedley and Michael Coles added a goal each.
Steedley led the Raiders (6-14-1, 5-8-1) this season with 14 goals.
Keeper Noah Steedley made a save on a PK.
