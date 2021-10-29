JV football: Hornets win, finish undefeated season
Staff report
SALISBURY — Salisbury’s jayvee football team won 42-0 against West Davidson on Thursday.
Jamal Rule scored three touchdowns for the Hornets.
Hank Webb ran for a touchdown. DeShawn Brown had a fumble return touchdown. Bo Brincefield had a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Rule ran for a 2-point conversion, and Webb threw to Jackson Sparger and Josh Allen for 2-point conversions.
Sparger had an interception. DJ Carter recovered fumble.
You Might Like
Hurricanes off to best start ever at 6-0-0
By Bob Sutton Associated Press RALEIGH — Frederik Andersen made 33 saves for his first shutout with Carolina, giving the... read more