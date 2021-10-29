JV football: Hornets win, finish undefeated season

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s jayvee football team won 42-0 against West Davidson on Thursday.

Jamal Rule scored three touchdowns for the Hornets.

Hank Webb ran for a touchdown. DeShawn Brown had a fumble return touchdown. Bo Brincefield had a blocked punt for a touchdown.

Rule ran for a 2-point conversion, and Webb threw to Jackson Sparger and Josh Allen for 2-point conversions.

Sparger had an interception. DJ Carter recovered fumble.