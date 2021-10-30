October 31, 2021

  • 52°

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

By News Service Report

Published 11:55 pm Saturday, October 30, 2021

By Alan Fram
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress.

It remained unclear, though, whether the ambitious timetable could be met.

Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden’s now $1.75 trillion, 10-year social and environment plan to be written by Sunday, the Democrats said.

Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were being held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record. The White House unveiled an outline of the $1.75 trillion measure on Thursday that won positive reviews from many rank-and-file lawmakers, pending talks over final details.

An accord could clear the way for congressional approval of that bill and a separate $1 trillion measure funding roads, rail and other infrastructure projects, the Democrats said.

For an agreement between the two chambers to be viable in the Senate, it would need the backing of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. House progressives l ong at odds over the party’s spending and tax priorities with the two centrists would need to be convinced they could trust them to back an accord.

Manchin and Sinema forced Biden to retreat from his earlier plan for a $3.5 trillion social and environment plan and to remove and scale back some initiatives. Democrats will need unanimous support in the 50-50 Senate to pass the legislation, which is opposed by all Republicans, and will be able to lose no more than three more Democratic votes in the House.

In addition, some Democrats are still seeking to include provisions requiring paid family leave, letting Medicare negotiate pharmaceutical prices to push down prescription drug costs and helping millions of immigrants remain in the U.S.

The Senate’s nonpartisan parliamentarian, who enforces that chamber’s strict rules, also might decide that some provisions in the social and environment bill violate procedures and should be removed. Elizabeth MacDonough has already ruled against including two earlier Democratic proposals assisting immigrants.

After months of disputes between progressives and moderates over the social and environment bill, party leaders had pressured lawmakers to resolve their disagreements to enhance Biden’s clout before he left Thursday for economic and climate talks in Europe.

Biden asked House Democrats in a Capitol meeting Thursday morning to support both bills, but their divisions remained and Congress left town until next week. Biden will be in Europe into next week, so any quick agreements in Congress could still give him a boost.

Also lying ahead is Tuesday’s gubernatorial election in Democratic-leaning Virginia. Polls show Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin might defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor, and it is unclear how that might affect support in Congress for the social and environment package.

The $1.75 trillion measure would need to clear the Senate after passing the House.

Its initiatives include money for free preschool, tax credits to spur movement toward cleaner fuels and electrified vehicles, subsidies for child care and health coverage and more funding for housing and at-home care for the elderly. Most of its costs would be covered by higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations and bolstering the IRS’s budget for pursuing higher-income tax scofflaws.

The Senate approved the infrastructure measure in August on a bipartisan vote. House progressives have sidetracked that bill in an effort to ensure that moderates will back the larger social and environment bill.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Mayor Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling a public hearing on $400 million economic development project

News

Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

News

NC Briefs: Janitor at App State accused of peeping

Nation/World

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

Nation/World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Local

Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out North Rowan 60-0

Gold Hill

Professional masons, students from West Rowan win bricklaying battle in Gold Hill

High School

Salisbury fires on all cylinders against North, completes seventh shutout this year

Elections

NC redistricting lawsuit challenges lack of race data for maps

Nation/World

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off NC coast

Coronavirus

FDA clears way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

High School

High school football: Loeblein passes 2,000 passing yards in West romp over East

News

Conservative Christian group supports Lt. Gov. Robinson

Business

Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first, not his brother-in-law over stock sale probe