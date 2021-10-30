Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out North Rowan 60-0
Defending state champion Salisbury (9-0, 6-0) procured its fourth consecutive shutout and seventh of the year at home Friday against North Rowan.
With a final score of 60-0, SHS scored touchdowns on seven of its nine possessions, added a fumble recovery in the end zone and launched the onslaught with an opening-minute safety.
North (6-3, 4-2), the CCC’s top 1A seed, managed only two first downs and 15 net yards in the second half, much of which was played with a running clock.
