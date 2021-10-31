October 31, 2021

  • 52°

College soccer: Catawba women still unbeaten

By Post Sports

Published 12:42 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

Catawba sports information

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Catawba stayed unbeaten, topping host Tusuclum 2-1 on Helen Summerell’s overtime goal on Saturday afternoon in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action at Pioneer Field. The eighth-ranked Catawba Indians improve to 14-0-2 overall and 8-0-1, securing at least a share of the SAC Championship for the first time since 2005. The Pioneers drop to 3-14 and 2-8.

Catawba fell behind in the opening half. Tusculum took the lead in the 31st minute as Brianna Garcia took advantage of a turnover and scored one-on-one against Catawba keeper Jamie Kazenmayer.

The Indians drew even just past the hour. Katie Beck headed home a corner kick by Kasey Hahn in the 66th minute. Beck would assist on the winner, freeing Summerell on a long pass just three minutes into extra time.

Catawba will host Newberry on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in its regular season finale. The Indians have secured a first-round home tournament game next Saturday.

  

