October 31, 2021

  • 52°

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 31, 2021

MOCKSVILLLE — All Saints’ Day will be commemorated on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1913 US Highway  South.

The worship service will be at 9 a.m. at the church, with holy communion being celebrated. During the service, those loved ones who have died over the last ten years will be named.

After their names are read, a chime will be sounded. Candles will be lit for Jim Anderson, Carol Benson, Connie Benson, Kathleen Chaffin, Charles Fulton, Mildred Hoke, Edith Waller, Warren Werbeck, and Margie Wright.

All are welcome to attend to remember their loved ones who have gone on before.

Bible fair, barbecue at The Arbor UMC

The Arbor United Methodist Church, located at 5545 Woodleaf Road, is sponsoring a Bible fair in conjunction with its fall barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the church beginning at 10 a.m.  Bibles will be given away as long as they last. Rev. Jacqueline Tookey is pastor of The Arbor.

Hood seminary hosting ‘Healing and Hope for the Holidays’

The Center for Chaplaincy at Hood Theological Seminary is hosting a November didactic titled “Healing and Hope For The Holidays Following Traumatic Events” on Monday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The facilitator will be Chaplain Reginald Charlestin, staff chaplain for trauma and critical care at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Register for the event at bit.ly/HoodCFCNovember. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Mayor Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling a public hearing on $400 million economic development project

News

Ex-NC Gov. McCrory eyes political comeback with Senate bid

News

NC Briefs: Janitor at App State accused of peeping

Nation/World

Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

Nation/World

G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit

Local

Photo gallery: Salisbury shuts out North Rowan 60-0

Gold Hill

Professional masons, students from West Rowan win bricklaying battle in Gold Hill

High School

Salisbury fires on all cylinders against North, completes seventh shutout this year

Elections

NC redistricting lawsuit challenges lack of race data for maps

Nation/World

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off NC coast

Coronavirus

FDA clears way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

High School

High school football: Loeblein passes 2,000 passing yards in West romp over East

News

Conservative Christian group supports Lt. Gov. Robinson

Business

Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first, not his brother-in-law over stock sale probe