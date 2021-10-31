J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

SALISBURY — J.C. Price American Legion Post 107 welcomed costumed kids and adults on Sunday afternoon for family-friendly trick-or-treating and a costume contest.

“This is what we like to do for the community,” Post Commander Ollie Mae Carroll said.

The American Legion Post, located at 1433 Old Wilkesboro Road, has typically held a Halloween festival in the past, but took last year off because of COVID-19. When local resident Ryan Eldridge approached Post 107 about bringing back a similar event this year, Post leaders and the J.C. Price 107 Auxiliary recruited food vendors, firefighters, social clubs and members of the public to participate.

Eldridge said he wanted to do “something positive” for the community and thought a “trunk-or-treat” event would make people feel safer than going door-to-door while COVID continues to be a concern.

Some people parked their cars and decorated their trunks while others set up festive tents that trick-or-treaters could visit. In addition to candy, there were food and drink vendors serving up smoked meats and lemonade. Once kids got their fill of candy, a costume contest awarding prizes in various age groups was held inside the American Legion Post’s building.