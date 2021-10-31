My Turn, Renee C. Scheidt: Don’t mandate masks again

By Renee C. Scheidt

In spite of the facts, the Salisbury Rowan School Board for months dictated the masking of our school children.

”Following the science” proves masks have no efficacy in preventing COVID-19 and are completely unnecessary. Forcing our young ones to mask almost seven hours a day is completely wrong. To use the words of Shakespeare, it is “Much ado about nothing.”

But there’s an even more vital point that needs to be addressed. What if kids’ mask mandates, intended to protect them, actually harm them? Would it not be a great irony if we discovered that, in their quest to help them, the school board’s actions did just the opposite? It reminds me of the doctors who bled former President George Washington to death trying to save him. Don’t we expect our school board to be well informed on these matters? They have a grave responsibility to act in our children’s best interest. If they “followed the science,” mask mandates could have been avoided entirely.

Although unreported by most major media, the facts stand there is overwhelming evidence that proves physically, emotionally, psychologically and socially, masks result in serious consequences to the health and life of a child.

Stephen Petty, one of the world’s leading industrial hygienists, research scientists and environmental engineers states the minute a person dons a mask the body increases respiration rates, which then causes a higher cardiovascular output. The increased heart rate may trigger pre-existing respiratory conditions. The immune system relies on processing of oxygen into hemoglobin, but masks result in repetitive oxygen deprivations. Increased levels of carbon dioxide in the blood are found due to increased airway resistance when exhaling. More toxins are released into body. Shortness of breath, accelerated respiration, tightness in chest, weakness, and short-term impairment of consciousness are all possible side effects

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize masks are full of germs and become breeding grounds for infections from bacteria and mold if worn at least four hours a day. Russell Blaylock, a nationally recognized, board-certified neurosurgeon, writes, “By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves and travel into the brain.” Makes good common sense, doesn’t it? Can you imagine the dirt and filth these masks hold as school children touch them, pull them up and down and breathe into them all day long? So much for getting a breath of fresh air!

A team of Italian professors of plastic surgery found that prolonged pressure from the elastic straps could cause children’s ears to permanently protrude. In a time when children have such peer pressure placed on them, why make it even worse if this occurs?

As recently as August 8, 2021 the Wall Street Journal reported children with myopia especially struggle wearing a mask since it fogs their glasses. How can they concentrate when they can’t half see? They can cause acne as well as other skin problems.

A German study of 26,000 children found that beyond being uncomfortable mask wearing caused irritability, headaches, skin problems, less happiness, reluctance to go to school, malaise, impaired learning, drowsiness, dizziness and fatigue (American Institute for Economic Research). With all of these conditions, no wonder many children want to stay home.

When children are unable to see facial expressions of teachers and playmates, communication is negatively affected. Speech alone is only 7% of effective communication, with body language 55% and tone 38%. Hiding lips and muffling voices behind a cloth makes understanding very difficult for young minds. Why make learning harder than it needs to be? Why increase confusion and errant interpretations because children can’t see or hear behind a mask?

All this evidence (and much more not cited) demands a verdict.There’s no question that following the science reveals masking children is harmful, not helpful. How can we continue to let the dictates of our school board hurt these precious young lives? They should know these facts, follow the science and do the right thing for our students. Now that they’ve made masks optional, they should avoid ever requiring them again. Contact the school board to say “No more! Let our children breath!”

Renee C. Scheidt lives in Salisbury.