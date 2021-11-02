November 2, 2021

  • 48°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Salisbury City council signs sit in a grassy area across from the Salisbury City Park polling location.

Rowan County 2021 municipal election results

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Salisbury voters are making their picks today in the county’s municipal elections.

This election will be historic in at least one sense. It’s the first during where Salisbury’s voters will elect a mayor. Previously, council members decided among themselves who to pick as mayor. Usually, it went to the top vote-getter.

In Spencer, voters will cast ballots on whether the increase the length of board member and mayor terms to four years instead of two.

While there are elections this year in all of the county’s 10 municipalities, not all of them are competitive. Elections for Cleveland mayor, Faith Board of Aldermen, Kannapolis mayor, Landis aldermen, Rockwell aldermen, Spencer mayor and Spencer aldermen have as many candidates as open seats or aren’t otherwise competitive. In Faith, the top write-in candidate will get a board seat. In East Spencer a man named Timothy Trogdon won’t appear on the ballot, but he has announced a write-in campaign.

The following are results for competitive races on the 2021 ballot (All precincts reporting)

Salisbury mayor (Vote for 1)

• Karen Kirks Alexander: 2,499 votes

• Al Heggins: 2,481 votes

 

Salisbury City Council (Vote for 4) 

• Tamara Sheffield: 2,904 votes

• Harry McLaughlin: 2,604 votes

• David Post: 2,531 votes

• Anthony Ray Smith: 2,304 votes

• Nalini Joseph: 2,240 votes

• Jessica Cloward: 1,975 votes

• Jonathan S. Barbee: 1,469 votes

 

Town of China Grove Town Council (Vote for 3) 

• Arthur L. Heggins: 236 votes

• Cheryl Sheets: 203 votes

• Don Bringle: 174 votes

• Josh Mullis: 110 votes

• William (Joey) Jordan: 97 votes

• Krista Moon: 94 votes

• Brandon Linn: 86 votes

• Gary Watkins: 83 votes

• Stacy Woodward: 69 votes

 

Town of Cleveland Board Of Commissioners (Vote for 3)

• Richard L. Taylor: 50 votes

• Gerald Osborne: 45 votes

• Danny M. Gabriel: 41 votes

• Bryan Little: 36 votes

 

Town of East Spencer Board Of Aldermen (Vote for 3)

• S. Rush: 121 votes

• Dwayne Holmes: 116 votes

• Tony J. Hillian: 109 votes

• Albert J. Smith: 108 votes

 

Town of Granite Quarry Mayor (Vote for 1)

• Brittany H. Barnhardt: 272 votes

• Mike Brinkley: 109 votes

 

Town of Granite Quarry Board Of Aldermen (Vote for 2)

• Kim Cress: 292 votes

• John T. Linker: 244 votes

• Angela Nee: 91 votes

• Brandon Kelly Gibbs: 59 votes

 

Kannapolis City Council member (Vote for 3. Only Rowan County votes included)

• Doug Wilson: 238 votes

• Jeanne A. Dixon: 213 votes

• Dianne Berry: 201 votes

• Van Rowell: 120 votes

• James F. Litaker: 114 votes

• Chris Gordon: 108 votes

• Milton Smith: 104 votes

• Bubba Hartsell: 66 votes

• Phil Goodman: 62 votes

• Jayne Williams: 57 votes

• Jordan Connell: 48 votes

 

Rockwell Mayor (Vote for 1)

• Beau Taylor: 124 votes

• Chuck Bowman: 113 votes

 

Town Of Spencer Charter Amendment Referendum 1 (town board terms)

• Yes (Four-year, staggered terms): 167 votes

• No (Keep terms as is): 96 votes

 

Town Of Spencer Charter Amendment Referendum 2 (mayor’s term)

• Yes (Four-year term): 167 votes

• No (Keep terms as is): 96 votes

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Who do you think will win Salisbury's first separate mayoral election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Cleveland

Two incumbents, former mayor win seats in Cleveland

Elections

Cress, Linker win reelection to Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen

China Grove

Two incumbents, one newcomer win election in China Grove Town Council race

Elections

Barnhardt wins race for Granite Quarry mayor with 70.5% of the vote

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County 2021 municipal election results

BREAKING NEWS

Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder for killing father with oxygen tank

Crime

Blotter: Bullet hole found in second story of home

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Teen erroneously reports shooting in front of school

Local

Board of Commissioners allocates $1.2 million to county fire departments

Elections

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

Crime

Closing arguments, jury deliberation scheduled today in trial of man charged with killing father

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets take another step

Local

Tax-Aide volunteers needed for Rowan County program

High School

Salisbury soccer cruises past West Stokes to advance in playoffs

News

Political Notebook: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black reacts to unsuccessful run for state branch president

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s behind Salisbury-Rowan Utilities letter?

Crime

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

Crime

Fight, gunshots turn Kannapolis Moose Lodge party to chaotic scene

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville man arrested in Rowan County for kidnapping, assault

Local

J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

News

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service