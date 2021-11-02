November 2, 2021

  • 48°

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — While Election Day is expected to attract a few thousand Rowan County voters, turnout for this year’s early voting period exceeded the same stretch for the 2019 municipal election.

Helping turnout is the fact that this year’s early voting period included three more days than in 2019. After the Rowan County Board of Elections in August failed to unanimously adopt an early voting plan due to disagreements on Sunday voting, the state board selected the most generous plan, which spanned from Oct. 14 to Oct. 30 and included 17 days of early voting. The period included three Saturdays and two Sundays.

As a result, this year’s election is the first municipal race in which voters could cast ballots on Sunday.

As of Monday, a total of 2,608 voters have cast a vote during the early voting period, which represents 6.4% of the 40,589 eligible voters. This weekend drew the most voters of the 17-day period, with 274 voters casting a ballot Friday and 226 casting one on Saturday. A total of 227 voters voted on Sundays during the period.

By comparison, the 2019 election drew 2,314 early voters.

The number of absentee by mail ballots is also higher this year compared to 2019, with 104 tabulated Monday compared to the 76 returned at this same time in 2019, according to Rowan County Board of Elections Executive Director Brenda McCubbins.

On Election Day in 2019, a total of 5,412 votes were cast, including those who utilized curbside voting, which is allowed for senior adults and those with disabilities. McCubbins said she anticipates this year’s overall turnout will be slightly higher than turnout in 2019 once all votes have been tabulated.

McCubbins said demographic information about voters in the 2021 election is not yet available. In 2019, the final turnout was 7,815 votes, which represented 20.3% of all eligible voters in Rowan County.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Board of Commissioners allocates $1.2 million to county fire departments

Elections

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

Crime

Closing arguments, jury deliberation scheduled today in trial of man charged with killing father

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets take another step

Local

Tax-Aide volunteers needed for Rowan County program

High School

Salisbury soccer cruises past West Stokes to advance in playoffs

News

Political Notebook: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black reacts to unsuccessful run for state branch president

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s behind Salisbury-Rowan Utilities letter?

Crime

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

Crime

Fight, gunshots turn Kannapolis Moose Lodge party to chaotic scene

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville man arrested in Rowan County for kidnapping, assault

Local

J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

News

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7

Local

Councilman Brian Miller endorses Alexander in mayoral election

College

College football: Indians hang on for victory over Tusculum

Business

Local developer aims to transform historic downtown building into residential living space

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Rowan County remain above summer low, continue to produce deaths

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan EDC unveils new tools to help employers gauge workforce

Lifestyle

Quilts of Valor go to 10 from West Rowan High’s class of 1966

Local

Commissioners will consider scheduling public hearing on $400 million project