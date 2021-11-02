November 2, 2021

  • 50°

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Teen erroneously reports shooting in front of school

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

CHINA GROVE — A third try brought out the truth Friday for an 18-year-old man who told law enforcement officers his car was shot in front of China Grove Middle School.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office incident report states the teen’s car, a blue 2005 Honda Civic, had bullet holes in the right rear passenger area of the car. One was at the top of the door frame. A second was knee-high in the fender. The right rear window was shattered, too.

The teen was met by deputy A.D. Dyles and China Grove Police officer A.C. Calamari at a Kangaroo Gas Station in the 500 block of North Main Street.

The teen initially said he was driving by China Grove Middle School when an unknown person shot at his car and drove away in a Honda sedan on the right side of the road, the incident report states. Dyles noted in his report that was unlikely because the road in front of the middle school is two lanes with a turn lane in the middle.

In a second rendition of the story, the teen told the deputy and China Grove officer a red Honda sedan blocked the entrance to China Grove Middle School when the shooting occurred, but Calamari said he was sitting in the school’s parking lot for about 45 minutes and never saw the suspect vehicle.

In a third edition of the story, the teen said the shooting occurred at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Red Fox Lane. There, Dyles said he found a field of broken glass that was “more in line with the physical evidence that had already been observed.” No shell casings were located.

“I asked (the teen) directly why he had felt it necessary to mislead my investigation. He stated that he was just nervous and shook up after he had been shot at,” Dyles wrote in his report.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have any suspects in the incident. The teen also wasn’t charged with filing a false report.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

Cress, Linker win reelection to Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen

China Grove

Two incumbents, one newcomer win election in China Grove Town Council race

Elections

Barnhardt wins race for Granite Quarry mayor with 70.5% of the vote

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County 2021 municipal election results

BREAKING NEWS

Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder for killing father with oxygen tank

Crime

Blotter: Bullet hole found in second story of home

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Teen erroneously reports shooting in front of school

Local

Board of Commissioners allocates $1.2 million to county fire departments

Elections

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

Crime

Closing arguments, jury deliberation scheduled today in trial of man charged with killing father

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets take another step

Local

Tax-Aide volunteers needed for Rowan County program

High School

Salisbury soccer cruises past West Stokes to advance in playoffs

News

Political Notebook: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black reacts to unsuccessful run for state branch president

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s behind Salisbury-Rowan Utilities letter?

Crime

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

Crime

Fight, gunshots turn Kannapolis Moose Lodge party to chaotic scene

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville man arrested in Rowan County for kidnapping, assault

Local

J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

News

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County

Lifestyle

Daisies for Daisy: Friends and family look back on Fink’s lifetime of service

Faith

Faith briefs: All Saints’ Day commemoration at Holy Cross Lutheran is Nov. 7