November 2, 2021

  • 48°

Two incumbents, former mayor win seats in Cleveland

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:13 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

CLEVELAND — Two incumbents and the town’s former mayor won spots on the Cleveland Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

With three seats available, Richard Taylor, Gerald Osborne and Danny Gabriel were winners on Election Day, according to online results from the N.C. State Board of elections. Incumbent Bryan Little finished in fourth.

Taylor received 50 votes (28.57%), which led all candidates. Osborne received 45 votes (25.71%). Gabriel received 41 votes (23.43%). Little received 36 votes (20.57%). There were three write-in votes. Nearly all of the votes came on Election Day.

Reached late Tuesday, Gabriel said he ran because he wanted to get on the board, not because anyone was doing a bad job. Gabriel said he appreciated people who voted for him and he would work well with those on the board.

“In a small town, you’re going to run against your friends,” Gabriel said.

Other candidates couldn’t be reached late Tuesday for comment about the results.

Mayor Pat Phifer also won another term in his position, but he was unopposed on the ballot. He received 56 votes, and there were nine write-in votes.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Who do you think will win Salisbury's first separate mayoral election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Elections

Spencer votes yes on longer, staggered terms

Cleveland

Two incumbents, former mayor win seats in Cleveland

Elections

Cress, Linker win reelection to Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen

China Grove

Two incumbents, one newcomer win election in China Grove Town Council race

Elections

Barnhardt wins race for Granite Quarry mayor with 70.5% of the vote

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County 2021 municipal election results

BREAKING NEWS

Jury finds man guilty of first-degree murder for killing father with oxygen tank

Crime

Blotter: Bullet hole found in second story of home

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Teen erroneously reports shooting in front of school

Local

Board of Commissioners allocates $1.2 million to county fire departments

Elections

Rowan County’s early voting turnout exceeds previous election’s tally

Crime

Closing arguments, jury deliberation scheduled today in trial of man charged with killing father

High School

High school girls tennis: Hornets take another step

Local

Tax-Aide volunteers needed for Rowan County program

High School

Salisbury soccer cruises past West Stokes to advance in playoffs

News

Political Notebook: Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black reacts to unsuccessful run for state branch president

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s behind Salisbury-Rowan Utilities letter?

Crime

Blotter: Man arrives at hospital with stomach wound, declines to talk to police

Crime

Fight, gunshots turn Kannapolis Moose Lodge party to chaotic scene

Crime

Blotter: Mooresville man arrested in Rowan County for kidnapping, assault

Local

J.C. Price Post 107 celebrates Halloween with trick-or-treating, costume contest

News

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

Business

Trick-or-treaters flock to downtown Salisbury for Halloween Fun Fest

Elections

Election Day is Tuesday for town board, city council elections in Rowan County