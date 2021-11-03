Council to consider request for tavern, ‘social game club’ in 100 block of West Innes

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City council members today will consider issuing a special use permit for the operation of a private tavern at 118 West Innes St.

The virtual meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will stream live at salisburync.gov/webcast and on the city’s Twitter account and Facebook page. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment period must sign up by 2 p.m. today by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

Larry Roth, owner of Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar at 118 N. Main St., is requesting a special use permit to operate a bar/tavern on the first floor of the building located at 118 W. Innes St., which measures approximately 2,138 square feet. The bar would be called “STL Club” and is described as “a classic social game club.”

STL Club would feature classic games such as bowling, foosball, trivia, darts, chess, pinball and classic board games. In a memo about the proposal, city staff listed Queen Park Social and Slingshot Social Game Club in Charlotte and The Basement in Concord as similar establishments.

In a memo from Roth to council members, he says the hours of operation would be Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight.

“On numerous occasions I have been asked what else is there to do in the area that is age-appropriate,” Roth said in the memo. “I realized there were no other forms of entertainment available in downtown Salisbury for the (35-65) age group that was in walking distance from local eateries. After dining out, adults can meet up, play some games and enjoy each other’s company.”

Roth also said he restored and replaced the windows and awning and repainted the facade. The interior was restored its original 1890 tin ceiling, and plaster was removed to expose the original brick work. Reclaimed wood was also installed on accent walls in addition to new wood flooring throughout.

Roth stated in the memo that a yearly membership fee of $125 will allow members to enter and enjoy club activities.

Also at the meeting, city council members will revisit revisions to the Downtown Revitalization Incentive Grant Program, which was established in 2014 to promote economic growth and historic revitalization in the Downtown Municipal District. The city credits its involvement in 12 significant downtown projects, including the renovation and expansion of Salty Caper Pizza on Lee Street, updated heating and AC at the Meroney Theater and the relocation of Barnhardt Jewelers from Spencer.

The grant program consists of three competitive matching sub-grant programs targeting different project activities. Some proposed revisions include combining the Residential Production sub-grant with the Residential Utilities sub-grant and increasing the maximum award from $7,500 to $10,000 per residential unit, up to $100,000. The Building Rehabilitation grant promotes stabilization and preservation of older, historic buildings, with a maximum award of $50,000 or 25% of eligible project costs. The Residential Production grant promotes the development of new residential units, and would have a maximum award of $100,000 or $10,000 per residential unit. The Fire Suppression Grant encourages the expansion of back-alley fire lines to serve multiple buildings and can be used to offset the costs of building a sprinkler system. Fire grants have a maximum award of $25,000 and can cover up to 50% of the expansion costs.

Other changes include utilizing a scoring rubric to make grant selections, forming a review committee for grant applications and establishing an annual grant cycle.

In other agenda items:

• City Council members will allocate a $112,000 donation to the Salisbury Fire Department.

• Council members will hold a public hearing regarding a petition to close the 100 block of West 16th Street, which is a 60-foot unimproved right-of-way.

• Mayor Karen Alexander will proclaim November as Indian and Native American Heritage Month.