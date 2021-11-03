November 3, 2021

  • 46°
The Panthers may need help at the QB position.

Panthers sign QB Josh Love to practice squad

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent quarterback Josh Love to join their practice squad, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The deal is contingent upon Love passing his physical, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not announced the deal.

The move provides the Panthers some depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in the NFL concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. P.J. Walker would start if Darnold doesn’t play. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday he was hopeful that Darnold would be able to play Sunday but that he wouldn’t know until after Darnold had a chance to meet with doctors this week.

The only other healthy quarterback the Panthers have is James Morgan, who also is on the practice squad.

Love has never played in the NFL. He played in 41 games at San Jose State, where he threw for 7,206 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

