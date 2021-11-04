November 4, 2021

  • 43°

College soccer: Catawba women close unbeaten regular season

By Post Sports

Published 12:19 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

 

Kazenmayer

SALISBURY — Catawba completed an unbeaten regular seasons, posting a 2-0 shutout of visiting Newberry in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday night at the Frock Soccer Complex. The win lifts the ninth-ranked Catawba Indians to 15-0-2 overall and 10-0-1 in the SAC. The Wolves drop to 7-10 and 5-6.

The Indians scored two early goals and the defense made them hold up for the final 74 minutes. Katie Beck opening the scoring in the 11th minute when she headed home a corner kick by Kasey Hahn. Just over five minutes later, Helen Summerell scored at a sharp angle to the back post off a feed by Hannah Dunn.

The shutout marked the 12th for the Indians in 17 matches. Jamie Kazenmayer claimed the clean sheet, although none of the five Newberry shots were on target. One did hit the crossbar. Catawba took 19 shots and held a 9-0 edge in corner kicks. Delaney Hood played the opening half for Newberry and recorded six saves. Jayleen Gant made three saves in the final half.

Catawba takes the outright regular-season conference title and will be the top seed in the SAC Tournament. The Indians will face a rematch with Newberry in the first round on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Frock Soccer Complex.

 

Print Article

Comments

Landis

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

News

Organizers finalize entertainment for Holiday Spectacular at Bell Tower Green

Local

City grants permit for new ‘social game club,’ tavern at 118 West Innes St.

Education

RCCC names new chief financial officer

Education

Livingstone students earn first-place awards in national honors program competition

Education

Livingstone College encouraging Black teachers to enter profession through grants, lab school partnership

Local

NC Miniature and Doll show will take over Salisbury Civic Center Saturday

Education

Shoutouts

Local

City Council approves salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher after ‘outstanding’ performance review

China Grove

China Grove Town Council schedules tax incentive hearing for 1,000-job project

Education

Former NBA player Ricky Price visits Isenberg for team building exercise

High School

High school football: Finally … the playoffs, and Hornets are the team to watch

News

COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available

Nation/World

Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Local

First outdoor concert scheduled at Bell Tower Green Park

East Spencer

Mallett wins another term as East Spencer mayor, final board seat hinges on recount

Local

Here’s how individual precincts voted in razor-thin Salisbury mayoral race

Crime

Man ‘assisted to the ground,’ jailed after trying to flee Rowan Sheriff’s Office traffic stop

Elections

Heggins says she’ll request recount in mayoral race after finishing 18 votes behind Alexander

Elections

Two incumbents, two newcomers win seats on Salisbury City Council

Crime

‘Somebody who didn’t want to look at what they’d done’: Juan Chunn found guilty of murdering father

Elections

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race; Democrat wins mayor’s race in New York City

Local

Council to consider request for tavern, ‘social game club’ in 100 block of West Innes