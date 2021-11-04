College soccer: Catawba women close unbeaten regular season

SALISBURY — Catawba completed an unbeaten regular seasons, posting a 2-0 shutout of visiting Newberry in South Atlantic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday night at the Frock Soccer Complex. The win lifts the ninth-ranked Catawba Indians to 15-0-2 overall and 10-0-1 in the SAC. The Wolves drop to 7-10 and 5-6.

The Indians scored two early goals and the defense made them hold up for the final 74 minutes. Katie Beck opening the scoring in the 11th minute when she headed home a corner kick by Kasey Hahn. Just over five minutes later, Helen Summerell scored at a sharp angle to the back post off a feed by Hannah Dunn.

The shutout marked the 12th for the Indians in 17 matches. Jamie Kazenmayer claimed the clean sheet, although none of the five Newberry shots were on target. One did hit the crossbar. Catawba took 19 shots and held a 9-0 edge in corner kicks. Delaney Hood played the opening half for Newberry and recorded six saves. Jayleen Gant made three saves in the final half.

Catawba takes the outright regular-season conference title and will be the top seed in the SAC Tournament. The Indians will face a rematch with Newberry in the first round on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Frock Soccer Complex.