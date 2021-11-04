Granite Quarry juvenile shot, killed while handling gun

GRANITE QUARRY — A juvenile was killed Monday evening after suffering an accidental gunshot wound.

Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority Chief Mark Cook said officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 6 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Ramses Rock Run. An unnamed juvenile was shot and killed while handling a firearm he thought was unloaded, Cook said. The gun still had a round in its chamber when he was handling it.

The bullet struck the juvenile and killed him. Officers met with the family Wednesday evening to disclose their findings, Cook said.

Cook said he was unable to release further information.

“At this time, the family has asked for privacy and we ask for everyone to keep the family in thoughts and prayers,” he said. “We have no further releasable details. However, the investigation is still ongoing.”