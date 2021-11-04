Letter: Sheets worked hard for votes in China Grove

The electorate often says that politicians take their vote for granted. The case is true for the China Grove Town Council.

As a registered voter in China Grove, not one of the three incumbents running for reelection campaigned for their seat on the board. No mailers, no social media, no voter outreach, nothing to advise residents how they would vote on important matters facing this small, growing community.

The economic development of southern Rowan County is on the verge of enormous growth, and the leaders of this small town will make important decisions that affect current and future residents in the years to come. I’m excited for China Grove’s future, but I want this town to remain true to itself. I don’t want it to become a town of numerous housing developments with limited infrastructure. Have you driven through Harrisburg lately? It’s not a town. It’s a suburb of Charlotte. China Grove can quickly become that reality.

In total, nine residents put their name on the ballot for China Grove Town Council. Only one candidate reached out to ask for my vote, Cheryl Sheets. My door was knocked twice by her campaign, which I learned through Salisbury Post’s election coverage was her husband. Literature was left providing her platform for China Grove’s future. Mrs. Sheets didn’t take my vote for granted. She earned it.

I’d like to thank Mrs. Sheets for putting the residents of China Grove first and wish her all the best in her upcoming term as councilwoman.

— Elizabeth Edwards

China Grove