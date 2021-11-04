November 4, 2021

  • 43°

Letters: Heggins thanks China Grove for reelection

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

I would like to say a heartful “thank you” to the China Grove community for their belief in me and supporting me with your votes. I would also like to thank my wife who has stood gallantly and faithfully by my side throughout this campaign, even as her own health was being challenged.

I would like to send a special thank you to my team, the Arthur Heggins Campaign members: Jim Morton, Terrall Bryan, Johnnie White, Gloria and Steve Harris, Ann Jordan, Adria Leach and Kathy Austin. Thank you for all your donated time and money as you came to meetings, developed signs, assisted to mail out flyers to all of China Grove citizens and stood out in the cold at the polls to remind all the voters of our candidate.

Lastly, I want to acknowledge my financial supporters: Jim and Shirley Morton, Bruce Jones, Geoffrey Hoy, Phyllis Thomside, Myrl Thomas, Shirlene Alexander, Loretta Hargrave, Patricia Murphy, Teresa Croslin, Tony and Crystal Lewis. I appreciate everyone’s support and willingness to help me break barriers while building a future for the amazing town of China Grove.

— Arthur Heggins

China Grove

Print Article

Comments

Landis

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

News

Organizers finalize entertainment for Holiday Spectacular at Bell Tower Green

Local

City grants permit for new ‘social game club,’ tavern at 118 West Innes St.

Education

RCCC names new chief financial officer

Education

Livingstone students earn first-place awards in national honors program competition

Education

Livingstone College encouraging Black teachers to enter profession through grants, lab school partnership

Local

NC Miniature and Doll show will take over Salisbury Civic Center Saturday

Education

Shoutouts

Local

City Council approves salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher after ‘outstanding’ performance review

China Grove

China Grove Town Council schedules tax incentive hearing for 1,000-job project

Education

Former NBA player Ricky Price visits Isenberg for team building exercise

High School

High school football: Finally … the playoffs, and Hornets are the team to watch

News

COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available

Nation/World

Murphy barely wins in NJ while Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Local

First outdoor concert scheduled at Bell Tower Green Park

East Spencer

Mallett wins another term as East Spencer mayor, final board seat hinges on recount

Local

Here’s how individual precincts voted in razor-thin Salisbury mayoral race

Crime

Man ‘assisted to the ground,’ jailed after trying to flee Rowan Sheriff’s Office traffic stop

Elections

Heggins says she’ll request recount in mayoral race after finishing 18 votes behind Alexander

Elections

Two incumbents, two newcomers win seats on Salisbury City Council

Crime

‘Somebody who didn’t want to look at what they’d done’: Juan Chunn found guilty of murdering father

Elections

Youngkin wins Virginia governor’s race; Democrat wins mayor’s race in New York City

Local

Council to consider request for tavern, ‘social game club’ in 100 block of West Innes