Collegiate honors
Spencer native Keshyiah Miller, a sophomore at Johnson C. Smith University majoring in criminal justice, has received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C.
Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, the NCICU awarded $115,200 in these scholarships to 36 low-income, first generation, minority, and new American students at private institutions across North Carolina. Miller is a first- generation college student.
“We deeply appreciate the continuation of the scholarship support made possible by the UPS Foundation established in 1953 and the distribution of these funds through Council of Independent College for a student attending each of NCICU’s 36 independent colleges and universities,” said NCICU president, Hope Williams. “Providing educational opportunities for students, who may be the first in their families to go to college, will have a significant impact on the next generation of leaders.”
Koontz Elementary October Pawsome Panthers and You Rock Awards
Pawsome Panthers:
Serenity Grissett Faulk
Ana Carmaco
Amaia Sofia Rodriguez Ortiz
Lily Honbarger
Princess Newton
Aaliyah Grissell-Parker
Dextiana Brooks
Autumn Vann
Ayden Parsons
Zayden Adkins
Madison Root
REuben Bombo Jr.
Yadriel Rodriguez Ortiz
Daniel Swain
Sherly Rosales
Antoni Castillo
Hayley Heaps
Laylah Harris
Shirlea Murry
Bessy Auceda Sanchez
Ariah Saldena
Harveyon Henderson
Kenneth Mendoza
You Rock Awards:
Ro,an Hall
Messiah Hicks
Koreem Troutman
Saniyah Harris
Yadiel Delgado
Angel Camancho Mora
Da’Markus Thompson
Spencer Furman
Sameir Ripley-Rboinson
Jordyn Rankin
Mya Sutton
Isabella Moore Addison
Ava Bartlett
Zhy’lah Lindsey
Maricio Pena Gonzales
Siriyah Cherry
Josie Allbright
Andres Lopez-Nambo
Rodney Eldridge
Zu’Taeya Banks
Michael Kollie
DeMarcus Harris
Alanah Ellis
City Council approves salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher after ‘outstanding’ performance review
By Natalie Anderson natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com SALISBURY — City Council members Wednesday approved a salary increase for City Attorney Graham Corriher based... read more