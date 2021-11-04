November 4, 2021

Carson High School Homecoming Queen Callie Trexler and Homecoming King Garrison Collins.

Shoutouts

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

Collegiate honors

Spencer native Keshyiah Miller, a sophomore at Johnson C. Smith University majoring in criminal justice, has received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C.

Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, the NCICU awarded $115,200 in these scholarships to 36 low-income, first generation, minority, and new American students at private institutions across North Carolina. Miller is a first- generation college student.

“We deeply appreciate the continuation of the scholarship support made possible by the UPS Foundation established in 1953 and the distribution of these funds through Council of Independent College for a student attending each of NCICU’s 36 independent colleges and universities,” said NCICU president, Hope Williams. “Providing educational opportunities for students, who may be the first in their families to go to college, will have a significant impact on the next generation of leaders.”

Koontz Elementary October Pawsome Panthers and You Rock Awards

Pawsome Panthers:

Serenity Grissett Faulk

Ana Carmaco

Amaia Sofia Rodriguez Ortiz

Lily Honbarger

Princess Newton

Aaliyah Grissell-Parker

Dextiana Brooks

Autumn Vann

Ayden Parsons

Zayden Adkins

Madison Root

REuben Bombo Jr.

Yadriel Rodriguez Ortiz

Daniel Swain

Sherly Rosales

Antoni Castillo

Hayley Heaps

Laylah Harris

Shirlea Murry

Bessy Auceda Sanchez

Ariah Saldena

Harveyon Henderson

Kenneth Mendoza

You Rock Awards:

Ro,an Hall

Messiah Hicks

Koreem Troutman

Saniyah Harris

Yadiel Delgado

Angel Camancho Mora

Da’Markus Thompson

Spencer Furman

Sameir Ripley-Rboinson

Jordyn Rankin

Mya Sutton

Isabella Moore Addison

Ava Bartlett

Zhy’lah Lindsey

Maricio Pena Gonzales

Siriyah Cherry

Josie Allbright

Andres Lopez-Nambo

Rodney Eldridge

Zu’Taeya Banks

Michael Kollie

DeMarcus Harris

Alanah Ellis

