November 5, 2021

  • 36°

Student killed in accidental shooting while handling gun in Granite Quarry

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 5, 2021

By Chris Miller and Josh Bergeron

news@salisburypost.com

GRANITE QUARRY — A Gray Stone Day School middle school student from Granite Quarry was killed Monday evening after suffering an accidental gunshot wound.

Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority Chief Mark Cook said officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 6 p.m. Monday on Ramses Rock Run. An unnamed juvenile was shot while handling a firearm that he thought was unloaded. The gun still had a round in its chamber when he was handling it, Cook said.

The bullet struck the juvenile and killed him. Officers met with the family Wednesday evening to disclose their findings, Cook said.

“At this time, the family has asked for privacy and we ask for everyone to keep the family in thoughts and prayers,” he said. “We have no further releasable details. However, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Gray Stone Day School in Misenheimer notified students that one of their classmates died. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Nance said counselors and the school nurse have been available to students to help students express their feelings and deal with grief of losing a classmate. Plans are being formulated to honor the student.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved middle school student,” said principal Kristen Gray.

She said the student was “an exceptional young man and an integral part of our Knight family” who “made friends easily, and loved to make others laugh.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and our thoughts are with everyone affected as they process through this tragedy,” she said.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Former Salisbury High basketball star Shipp brings a new vibe to downtown with restaurant, lounge

Elections

Salisbury voters share thoughts on importance of voting in local elections, biggest issues to address

Local

County government funding helps Families First Visitation Station provide much-needed services

Nation/World

American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame

Business

State sports wagering legislation reemerges in House committee

Elections

State legislators finalize redistricting maps

Local

Interim pay increases for Salisbury firefighters will average 5%

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Student killed in accidental shooting while handling gun in Granite Quarry

Business

Stanly County Airport among sites named as 14 companies face lawsuits over fire suppressant

High School

High school football: Booker a voice for Hornets

Local

Man wins $100,000 with Powerball ticket from Bostian Heights store

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with abusing disabled person

Elections

Tell us what you think about 2021 municipal election results

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry juvenile shot, killed while handling gun

Landis

Town of Landis, former manager Roger Hosey reach settlement agreement

Elections

More to count: Board of Elections will resolve outstanding ballots before Salisbury, East Spencer recounts

News

Organizers finalize entertainment for Holiday Spectacular at Bell Tower Green

Local

City grants permit for new ‘social game club,’ tavern at 118 West Innes St.

Education

RCCC names new chief financial officer

Education

Livingstone students earn first-place awards in national honors program competition

Education

Livingstone College encouraging Black teachers to enter profession through grants, lab school partnership

Local

NC Miniature and Doll show will take over Salisbury Civic Center Saturday

Education

Shoutouts