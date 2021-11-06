November 6, 2021

  • 52°
Christian McCaffrey's may be back on the field against the Patriots on Sunday. (AP File Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Coach says McCaffrey could see limited reps vs. Patriots

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey has a chance to play Sunday against the New England Patriots if he can make it through practice on Saturday without any setbacks.

Quarterback Sam Darnold (concussion/shoulder) could be active too after being listed as questionable on the injury report Friday.

Rhule said he is “hopeful” that McCaffrey can play, but indicated the 2019 All-Pro wouldn’t see a full amount of snaps if he’s able to go. McCaffrey has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury and was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. He is not yet on the 53-man roster, so he has no injury designation.

“Saturday is typically the day we move around and try to have explosive movements,” Rhule said. “So we will see if he is able to hit full speed. He is obviously in good condition and knows the game plan. So I am hopeful that Christian might play, I really am.”

McCaffrey had not practiced in three weeks before this week, so Rhule doesn’t want to risk overusing his star player. He said he is happy with how McCaffrey’s backup, Chuba Hubbard, has performed.

“He is just coming back and I don’t think it would be one of those 50- or 60- or 70-play games,” Rhule said of McCaffrey. “… Christian will play when he is ready and only play as many snaps as seems appropriate for where he is coming back. And hopefully if we do that we can build him back up to getting 40, 50 or 60 snaps when need be.”

Meanwhile, Darnold is listed as questionable and Rhule suggested chance he may be active for Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol. Rhule also indicated Darnold is battling a shoulder injury, which may be just as problematic as the concussion.

Darnold could serve as a backup Sunday to P.J. Walker, who has taken most of the first-team reps at quarterback this week in practice, Rhule said. Darnold was injured in last week’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“I think he looks good and signs are positive,” Rhule said of Darnold, who is 4-4 as a starter. “We will see what he can do tomorrow. Anything is on the table and he could be (ready) for this game, which would be great.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Print Article

Comments

High School

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Local

Lingle mounts successful write in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

Local

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

High School

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

News

Police: Armed man fatally shot at Walmart in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Season ends for Carson, Davie

Elections

Lawsuit filed over state’s redistricting maps favoring GOP

Education

UNC Chapel Hill trustees get new powers, propose higher tuition

Nation/World

Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 5

Business

Former Salisbury High basketball star Shipp brings a new vibe to downtown with restaurant, lounge

Elections

Salisbury voters talks local elections, biggest issues to address

Local

County government funding helps Families First Visitation Station provide much-needed services

Nation/World

American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame

Business

State sports wagering legislation reemerges in House committee

Elections

State legislators finalize redistricting maps

Local

Interim pay increases for Salisbury firefighters will average 5%

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Student killed in accidental shooting while handling gun in Granite Quarry

Business

Stanly County Airport among sites named as 14 companies face lawsuits over fire suppressant

High School

High school football: Booker a voice for Hornets

Local

Man wins $100,000 with Powerball ticket from Bostian Heights store

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with abusing disabled person

Elections

Tell us what you think about 2021 municipal election results