College basketball: Catawba men lose exhibition game

East Tennessee State sports information

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. —  ETSU men’s basketball put on an offensive clinic as the Buccaneers cruised to a 91-58 win over Catawba in an exhibition game on Friday night inside Freedom Hall.

Catawba was led by Kris Robinson’s 15-point effort, while Trevion Lamar and Ray Kowalski each finished with 12.

Collectively, four Bucs scored in double figures, while ETSU made 33 field goals and drained 11 three-pointers in the 33-point win. For the game, the Blue and Gold shot 50 percent from the field and outrebounded the Indians by 30, 51-21, including pulling down 20 offensive boards. Catawba was held to a 33 percent shooting clip from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) led all players with 18 points, while Vonnie Patterson (Louisville, Ky.) finished with a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds). Jordan King (Albany, N.Y.) enjoyed his Freedom Hall debut as he netted 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists. Silas Adheke (Lagos, Nigeria) capped off the players in double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds.

ETSU jumped out to a 20-5 start in the opening five and a half minutes as the Bucs made eight of their first 10 shots with five different players reaching the scoring column during that run. The Blue and Gold led by as many as 26 points in the first half, 46-20, and took a 22-point lead into locker room, 46-24.

The Buccaneer lead dipped below 20 points for only 49 seconds in the second half, but after Catawba inched to within 18, ETSU mounted an 18-5 run to see its lead soar to 31, following a fast-break lay-up by Kordell Charles (Ontario, Canada), making it 66-35 with 11:23 remaining.

Six total technical fouls were called in the game with the Indians being dealt four, including their coach being ejected early in the second half.

 

