November 6, 2021

  • 52°

Police: Armed man fatally shot at Walmart in Charlotte

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police fatally shot an armed man who apparently threatened a worker at a Walmart store in Charlotte, authorities said Friday.

The man was later pronounced dead at hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a Twitter post. No officers were hurt, according to the tweet.

A security guard at a Walmart store on the city’s east side told police officers that a man pointed a firearm at him and that he also threatened to shoot officers if they responded, according to a police news release.

As officers approached the man, they perceived a “lethal threat”” and shot the man, according to the police statement. It said officers attempted lifesaving measures on the man until emergency medical personnel arrived. Police also said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The names of the officers involved and the deceased man were being withheld pending family notification, police said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of the investigation of the shooting, police said.

Print Article

Comments

High School

High school football: Salisbury obliterates North Forsyth 49-6 to open playoffs

Local

Lingle mounts successful write in campaign, finishes fifth in Faith election

Local

VA Secretary Denis McDonough visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

High School

North cruises past Bessemer City 62-0 in playoff opener

News

Police: Armed man fatally shot at Walmart in Charlotte

High School

High school football roundup: Season ends for Carson, Davie

Elections

Lawsuit filed over state’s redistricting maps favoring GOP

Education

UNC Chapel Hill trustees get new powers, propose higher tuition

Nation/World

Democrats end deadlock, House sends Biden $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 5

Business

Former Salisbury High basketball star Shipp brings a new vibe to downtown with restaurant, lounge

Elections

Salisbury voters talks local elections, biggest issues to address

Local

County government funding helps Families First Visitation Station provide much-needed services

Nation/World

American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame

Business

State sports wagering legislation reemerges in House committee

Elections

State legislators finalize redistricting maps

Local

Interim pay increases for Salisbury firefighters will average 5%

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Student killed in accidental shooting while handling gun in Granite Quarry

Business

Stanly County Airport among sites named as 14 companies face lawsuits over fire suppressant

High School

High school football: Booker a voice for Hornets

Local

Man wins $100,000 with Powerball ticket from Bostian Heights store

Crime

Blotter: Rowan County man charged with abusing disabled person

Elections

Tell us what you think about 2021 municipal election results