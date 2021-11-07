Apply for energy assistance starting Dec. 1

SALISBURY — Low-income households in Rowan County can apply for help covering the cost of heating homes starting Dec. 1. People 60 or older and those receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services can also apply.

All other households can apply from Jan. 3 through March 31.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment to offset the cost of heating during cold-weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300 to $500.

To be eligible, a person must:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

• Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

• Be responsible for their heating cost

Rowan County households can apply for energy assistance by:

• Going to E-Pass on the County website (www.rowancountync.gov/710) and pulling up the Energy application, print, fill out and mail or drop by the agency.

• Picking up paper applications in the lobby of the Rowan County Department of Social Services at 1813 E Innes Street, Salisbury NC 28146.

The office will be accepting applications from households with a person 60 or older or on disability from Dec. 1, through Dec. 31, except Dec. 23, 24, 27 and 31.