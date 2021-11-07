November 9, 2021

Apply for energy assistance starting Dec. 1

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

SALISBURY — Low-income households in Rowan County can apply for help covering the cost of heating homes starting Dec. 1. People 60 or older and those receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services can also apply.

All other households can apply from Jan. 3 through March 31.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment  to offset the cost of heating during cold-weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300 to $500.

To be eligible, a person must:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

• Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

• Be responsible for their heating cost

Rowan County households can apply for energy assistance by:

•   Going to E-Pass on the County website (www.rowancountync.gov/710) and pulling up the Energy application, print, fill out and mail or drop by the agency.

• Picking up paper applications  in the lobby of the Rowan County Department of Social Services at 1813 E Innes Street, Salisbury NC 28146.

The office will be accepting applications from households with a person 60 or older or on disability from Dec. 1, through  Dec. 31, except Dec. 23, 24, 27 and 31.

