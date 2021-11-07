Faith briefs: All Saints’ Sunday today at Grace Lower Stone

By Kevin D. Sloop

For the Salisbury Post

ROCKWELL — Grace Lower Stone Reformed Church will celebrate All Saints’ Sunday today with two services. The first will be at the congregation’s usual worship time, 11 a.m., and will include a remembrance of those in the congregation who have died since last All Saints’ Day.

The second service will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the church’s cemetery, which surrounds the 226-year-old stone church building. The sun will be setting during the vespers, and the more than 500 solar lights that have been placed at each grave stone will randomly come on. When the service has finished in the cemetery, the congregation will process to the fellowship hall to dedicate a grand piano that was recently given to the parish by Cyndi Agner in memory of her husband, Dennis Agner.

Grace Lower Stone Church was organized about 1750 by early German settlers who began arriving in southeastern Rowan County a few years earlier. The current stone house of worship was completed in 1795 and is the oldest church building in Rowan County in continuous use.

The community is cordially invited to attend both services at 2410 Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell.

Legacy Five to perform at West Corinth Nov. 13

Legacy Five will perform in concert at West Corinth Baptist Church, 120 Corinth Church Road in Mooresville on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:15 for the free concert but tickets are required.

Call 704-433-8015 to reserve your ticket. A love offering will be taken.