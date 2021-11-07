November 9, 2021

  • 41°
Eli Julian finished 11th in the state meet. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school cross country: Julian 11th in 3A state meet

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

Staff report

KERNERSVILLE — South Rowan sophomore Eli Julian was timed in 16:17 in Saturday’s 3A cross country state championship meet held at Ivey Redmon Park.

Julian ran with the lead pack on a cold, windy morning and placed 11th. He was one of 13 in the race to post a time that is considered “elite.”

It was Julian’s PR on the Ivey Redmon Park course. He had the best clocking among the sophomores in the race.  Seniors took nine of the top 10 places.

Stuart Cramer senior Zachary Willer won in 15:42. North Lincoln won the team competition.

South’s team placed 14th out of 21 scoring teams. The other scorers for the Raiders, all sophomores, were Aaron Jones (76th, 17:59), Grayson Cromer (80th, 18:03), Brooks Hubbard (18:58) and Bricen Burleson (19:11).

East Rowan’s team was 20th. Carson Ritchie (88th, 18:10) and Thomas Ferguson (92nd, 18:18) led the Mustangs. Other scorers were Shayden Edwards (19:22), Daniel Fabian (19:24) and Cameron Ritchie (19:26).

West Rowan’s Ethan Wilson (58th, 17:49) and Carson’s James Anderson (78th, 18:00) competed as individuals. Both are sophomores.

•••

In the 3A girls meet, South Rowan senior Bethany Rymer ran a season-best 21:44, placed 58th and led the Rowan girls in the race.

Rymer and West Rowan’s Jenna Wheeler (69th, 22:09) competed as individuals.

Eighteen schools posted team scores. East Rowan was 13th, while Carson was 14th. North Lincoln was the top team.

East scorers were freshman Leah Edwards (68th, 22:08), Meredith Bonner (86th, 22:32), Sadie Featherstone (87th, 22:32), Jadyn Featherstone (22:44) and Iyanna Lynch (23:05).

Carson scorers were Makayla Borst (61st, 21:53), Camden Corley (89th, 22:36), Brynn Sokolowski (98th, 22:52), Emily Landaverde (22:58) and Kendall Barbee (23:16).

Croatan senior Navaya Zales won in 18:12.

•••

In the 1A girls meet, Gray Stone Day placed fourth in the team scoring.

Gray Stone’s Emberleigh Pauley-Brown, a sophomore, ran 20:32 and placed fourth.

Grace Eppehimer (19th, 21:48), Anaston Trexler (42nd, 22:56), Anna Lynn Carter (46th, 23:10) and Mary Church (65th, 23:41) were the other scorers for the Knights.

Swain County freshman Arizona Blankenship ran 19:06 for first place and led Swain County to the team championship.

•••

In the 1A boys race, Gray Stone’s Wesley Rodgers (43rd, 18:34) and AJ Flynn (46th, 18:42) competed as individuals.

Bishop McGuinness won the team championship. Jacob Fiorillo, a senior from Corvian Community School, won the race in 16:34.

•••

In the 2A girls race held on Saturday afternoon at Ivey Redmon Park, Salisbury’s Sutton Webb competed as an individual and ran 21:29. She finished 27th.

Brevard’s Lucy Murray won in 19:26.

N.C. School of Science & Math won the team competition.

•••

In the 2A boys race, Salisbury’s Jake Denhard (77th, 19:05) and Will Koontz (82nd, 19:14) competed as individuals.

Brevard senior Knox Witherspoon ran 16:17 and led the Blue Devils to the team title.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

