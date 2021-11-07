November 9, 2021

  • 41°
Quarterback Devin Leary threw four touchdown passes Saturday. (AP File Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Leary’s four TDs carry Wolfpack past Seminoles

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as North Carolina State jumped ahead of Florida State early and held off the Seminoles for a 28-14 win on Saturday.

Leary connected with Trent Pennix, C.J. Riley, Christopher Toudle and Ricky Person on touchdowns — one in each quarter — for the Wolfpack (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Three of the touchdowns were big plays, with connections of 62 yards to Riley, 45 yards to Pennix and 43 yards to Person.

McKenzie Milton filled in as Florida State’s starting quarterback with Jordan Travis out. Milton completed 22 of 44 passes for 233 yards and scrambled to complete an 8-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton, but the Seminoles (3-6, 2-4) were also plagued by drops from the start.

Leary connected with Riley and Toudle to give the Wolfpack a 14-0 lead at the half. Florida State’s offense was stuck in neutral, accumulating just 78 offensive yards and three first downs in the first 30 minutes.

Florida State was shut out in a half for the first time since the second half of a Week 3 loss at Wake Forest.

TAKEAWAYS

NC State: While the Wolfpack struggled on the ground, Leary had his third straight 300-yard passing game and fourth of the season.

Florida State: The Seminoles managed just 38 yards on 27 carries and struggled on third downs, going just 2 of 15.

UP NEXT

NC State: The Wolfpack play at No. 10 Wake Forest in a game that will go a long way toward deciding the Atlantic Division race.

Florida State: The Seminoles play host to Miami on Saturday seeking their first victory in the rivalry since 2016.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Elections

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

News Main

Strong Hornets defense shuts out Monroe

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board considers reducing which ordinance violators can face criminal charges

News

Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

News

Political Notebook: Catawba College professors weigh in on mayoral race

Nation/World

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Nation/World

‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert

Nation/World

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are Salisbury City Council members, administrators paid?

Education

Catawba College will host indigenous musician, scholar Lyla June

Local

Spencer Fire Department moves up to class two ISO rating

Crime

Blotter: Man jailed for sexual acts with 15-year-old girlfriend

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Pediatrician first noted injuries that produced child abuse charges

Local

Voices of Hope fills Bell Tower Green with uplifting music for families who have lost children, loved ones

Crime

Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Nation/World

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

News

Darnold’s future with Panthers in doubt

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives officers, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22

Entertainment

Rowan County musician Darrell Connor continues winning ways at North Carolina State Fair

Lifestyle

Entries in matching autograph books among interesting estate sale finds