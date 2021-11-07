November 9, 2021

  • 41°

Letter: Let’s learn lessons from COVID-19

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of more than 750,000 Americans, surpassing the number of people killed during the Civil War. As a result, the current pandemic has become the deadliest event in American history.

While the virus may have arrived on our shores from elsewhere, the horrific suffering our nation has experienced is largely a self-inflicted tragedy fueled by fear and mistrust. I suspect that future generations of Americans will marvel at our lack of concern for the common good. The safety of loved ones often seems to be subordinate to the pursuit of personal freedom, even at the risk to others.

Most surprising has been the widespread rejection of science. A friend recently sent me this quote:  “Science is not truth. Science is finding the truth. When science changes its opinion, it didn’t lie to you. It learned more.” — Mohamad Safa

May we all learn more and join together to embrace and protect this life that we have been given.

— Keith Townsend

Mt. Ulla

Print Article

Comments

Local

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Elections

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

News Main

Strong Hornets defense shuts out Monroe

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board considers reducing which ordinance violators can face criminal charges

News

Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

News

Political Notebook: Catawba College professors weigh in on mayoral race

Nation/World

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Nation/World

‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert

Nation/World

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are Salisbury City Council members, administrators paid?

Education

Catawba College will host indigenous musician, scholar Lyla June

Local

Spencer Fire Department moves up to class two ISO rating

Crime

Blotter: Man jailed for sexual acts with 15-year-old girlfriend

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Pediatrician first noted injuries that produced child abuse charges

Local

Voices of Hope fills Bell Tower Green with uplifting music for families who have lost children, loved ones

Crime

Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Nation/World

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

News

Darnold’s future with Panthers in doubt

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives officers, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22

Entertainment

Rowan County musician Darrell Connor continues winning ways at North Carolina State Fair

Lifestyle

Entries in matching autograph books among interesting estate sale finds