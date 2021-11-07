November 9, 2021

  • 41°

Letter: Questions about COVID-19 vaccines

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

Are the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” really vaccines in the traditional sense? Or are they a type of experimental gene therapy never widely used on humans before 2020?

Can the mRNA in these “vaccines” induce your cells to produce a spike protein, which could cause your body’s immune system to attack these cells?

Have these “vaccines” produced heart/neurological damage in some people? Have these “vaccines” killed anyone? Have all injuries or deaths produced by these “vaccines” been accurately recorded and reported?

Do these “vaccines” protect against the Delta variant of COVID-19?  How many people now in the hospital with the Delta variant have been fully “vaccinated” with COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines”?

Why did the Chinese decide to use a traditional vaccine against COVID-19, instead of the experimental gene therapy mRNA “vaccines”?

If school-age children are more likely to die of the seasonal flu virus, why would we risk vaccine injuries in this age group?

Before anyone attempts to label me an “antivaxxer,” please know that my degree is in biology, and I am not against normal vaccines which have been thoroughly vetted through long-term studies.

— Joe D. Teeter

Gold Hill

Print Article

Comments

Local

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Elections

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

News Main

Strong Hornets defense shuts out Monroe

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board considers reducing which ordinance violators can face criminal charges

News

Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

News

Political Notebook: Catawba College professors weigh in on mayoral race

Nation/World

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Nation/World

‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert

Nation/World

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are Salisbury City Council members, administrators paid?

Education

Catawba College will host indigenous musician, scholar Lyla June

Local

Spencer Fire Department moves up to class two ISO rating

Crime

Blotter: Man jailed for sexual acts with 15-year-old girlfriend

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Pediatrician first noted injuries that produced child abuse charges

Local

Voices of Hope fills Bell Tower Green with uplifting music for families who have lost children, loved ones

Crime

Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Nation/World

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

News

Darnold’s future with Panthers in doubt

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives officers, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22

Entertainment

Rowan County musician Darrell Connor continues winning ways at North Carolina State Fair

Lifestyle

Entries in matching autograph books among interesting estate sale finds