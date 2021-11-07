November 9, 2021

  • 41°
Hurley Park office rendering. Courtesy of Gray Stout

Sarina Dellinger column: Changes and improvement coming to Hurley Park

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 7, 2021

By Sarina Dellinger
Hurley Park

The leaves are changing in the Piedmont and a beautiful example of the color varieties can be found at Hurley Park. From red to yellow to orange you are sure to be delighted at the fall scenery within the gardens. Beyond the leaves, the dogwood berries are bright red, the Japanese camellias are starting to bloom, and the persimmon trees are fruiting (if you can beat the critters). With a careful eye, fall can be just as exciting and beautiful as spring at Hurley Park.

Things are also changing at the park, structurally. We are soon to break ground on the Hurley Park office project. This new office will allow staff and their equipment to be located on site at the park. The office will be located in the wooded area along North Caldwell Street and will add minimal impact to the park as a whole. Careful consideration will be taken to minimize tree removal and site footprint.

Gray Stout AIA is the architect who is designing the building and the cost of the project will be covered by the Hurley Family Foundation. As a staff member, this office space will greatly increase our presence at the park and allow for more efficient park operations. The current office we operate out of is a single wide trailer about a mile from the park.

Another project that you may encounter at the park is the resurfacing of the pond deck. This project will be less extensive and we hope to have it finished shortly. If you have visited the deck recently, you will have noticed that this project is much needed. Many boards have warped over time and split — this is not surprising considering the age of the deck.

We are looking ahead as we move into a new season at Hurley Park and know that these changes will serve to improve the park for the next 30+ years of community enjoyment. For the quickest updates about what is happening at the park, seasonally and structurally, follow us on Instagram and/or Facebook @HurleyParkNC.

If you have questions about Hurley Park, how to book events, or what is going on, please give us a call at 704-638-4459, or contact us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. If you would like to donate to Hurley Park, go to salisburync.gov/hurleypark.

Sarina Dellinger is public garden manager with Salisbury Parks and Recreation.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Local

Redistricting will change Rowan County’s state, federal representation

Elections

Heggins gains on Alexander in mayoral race after provisional, mail ballots counted

News Main

Strong Hornets defense shuts out Monroe

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry board considers reducing which ordinance violators can face criminal charges

News

Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

News

Political Notebook: Catawba College professors weigh in on mayoral race

Nation/World

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Nation/World

‘A mass loss of control’: Answers sought in Houston concert

Nation/World

California parents sue after getting another couple’s embryo

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are Salisbury City Council members, administrators paid?

Education

Catawba College will host indigenous musician, scholar Lyla June

Local

Spencer Fire Department moves up to class two ISO rating

Crime

Blotter: Man jailed for sexual acts with 15-year-old girlfriend

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Pediatrician first noted injuries that produced child abuse charges

Local

Voices of Hope fills Bell Tower Green with uplifting music for families who have lost children, loved ones

Crime

Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

Nation/World

Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths

News

Darnold’s future with Panthers in doubt

Education

Performers give Bell Tower Green Park its first outdoor concert

Local

Spencer Police officer departures prompt agreement with sheriff, letter from state organization

Local

Dick’s Sporting Goods gives officers, students chance to shop for gear

Entertainment

East Spencer rapper’s song featured in popular game NBA 2K22

Entertainment

Rowan County musician Darrell Connor continues winning ways at North Carolina State Fair

Lifestyle

Entries in matching autograph books among interesting estate sale finds