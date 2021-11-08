November 9, 2021

Blotter: Man jailed for sexual acts with 15-year-old girlfriend

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:35 am Monday, November 8, 2021

SALISBURY — A 23-year-old Rockwell man was in jail Monday for sexual acts committed with his 15-year-old girlfriend, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Wesley Daniel Page was charged Thursday with four counts of statutory rape and six counts of indecent liberties with children. Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Page was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl that he started dating in August.

In North Carolina, it’s illegal for an adult to have sex with someone younger than 16. The Rowan County Department of Social Services reported the case to the Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 6. Warrants were issued last week.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Hill’s Minnow Farm on Thursday reported shoplifting in the 7900 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny in the 5500 block of Old Mocksville Road in Salisbury.

• Dollar General on Thursday reported a larceny resulting in a loss of $1,230 from the 100 block of South Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis.

• James Lee Coble, 31, was charged Thursday with assault a government official. He’s accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer after being told to leave the magistrate’s office.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man overdosed Friday in the 500 block of East Liberty Street.

• A woman overdosed Friday in the 500 block of Lafayette Circle.

• A man overdosed Friday in the 1100 block of Terrance Drive.

• A woman reported a burglary Friday in the 200 block of Wilson Road. A family member entered a home without permission.

• A man overdosed Friday in the 100 block of Tall Pine Circle.

• Police found spent shell casings Friday at the intersection of Elm Street and South Fulton Street after several people reported that shots were fired. No further information was available.

• A man overdosed Sunday in the 900 block of Celebration Drive.

• A woman on Sunday reported a temporary license plate was stolen from a motorcycle in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road.

