Woman charged with fracturing infant’s skull, causing other injuries

SALISBURY – A Salisbury woman was charged Friday with felony child abuse after an infant received serious injuries.

Erika Hubbard, 24, of Salisbury is accused of fracturing an infant’s skull, femur, tibia, three ribs as well as causing a skull hemorrhage.

The date range listed on a warrant for Hubbard’s arrest is June 1 to 30. The warrant was issued on Thursday. Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available on Sunday.

Hubbard was transported to Rowan County Detention Center and issued a $20,000 bond.

In other crime reports:

• Dylan Blanco Campbell, 26, of Concord was charged Friday with felony assault inflicting physical injury on a detention center employee.

• Scott Trexler, 58, of Salisbury was charged Friday with felony breaking and or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor second degree trespassing.

Trexler allegedly broke into a storage building at Lemly Automotive and stole $5,300 worth of power tools. He also allegedly trespassed on the Pyrotek Premesis and stole an industrial fan valued at $400.

• Vincent Jamar Price, 35, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony larceny, felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner and misdemeanor communicating threats

Price allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole a laptop, clothing, pillows and blankets. He allegedly spit on a Salisbury police officer while he was being taken from the Rowan County magistrate’s office to the detention center and told the officer he would kill him and his family.

• Jordan Dwayne Moore, 30, of Salisbury was charged Sunday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a schedule three controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Moore was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and buprenorphine as well as a glass pipe, scales and a 9mm handgun. Moore allegedly refused to drop something bunched up in his fist and get out of the vehicle while an officer was attempting to search the vehicle with a K-9 that gave a signal.

• Yasmine Shaniese Lawrence, 27, of Salisbury was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises.

Lawrence allegedly pointed a .380 handgun at another woman with the intent to kill her and was found in possession of marijuana on the premises of Rowan County Detention Center.

• Joshua Lee Bare, 36, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises and misdemeanor possession of tobacco by an inmate on Saturday.