Veterans Day parade will march through downtown Salisbury on Thursday

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Veterans Council will host a Veterans Day parade through downtown Salisbury on Thursday starting at 2 p.m.

The procession will begin at Stallings Memorial Church at 817 S. Main St. and will march through the downtown before finishing at Kerr Street.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday held on Nov. 11 to recognize those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday was originally called Armistice Day and was held to celebrate those who fought in World War I and the cessation of hostilities between the Allied Nations and Germany. The first Armistice Day was celebrated in 1919, but the holiday was amended in 1954 to include those who fought in all wars.

“It’s a day that veterans come to honor those veterans that are no longer with us and pay tribute to their families,” said Mark Beaver, president of the Rowan County Veterans Council.

The annual parade was not held last year, but returns with some of its traditional participants this year.

The parade will feature JROTC students from Rowan County high schools, marching bands, firefighters, police officers, city and county politicians as well as representatives from local American Legion posts. Queens from each post will ride in the parade as well. Rowan County Honor Guard will carry the colors.

People can watch the parade from the sidewalks surrounding the route.