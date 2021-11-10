Granite Quarry board approves longevity pay

GRANITE QUARRY — The Board of Aldermen on Monday approved longevity pay for town employees, putting small bonuses in the pockets of employees depending on how long they have been with the town.

The following is the schedule for how employees will be paid:

Full-time employees

Six months of service or more: $150

A year or more of service: $200

Five years or more of service: $250

More than 10 years of service: $300

Part-time employees and volunteers

Administration, maintenance and fire department employees with more than 500 hours: 1% of gross wages up to $200

Fire department volunteers with more than 30% call response: $100

Town Manager Larry Smith said the funds are already allocated in the budget and the approval is somewhat ceremonial, but the board also reserved the right to review the town’s finances and determine whether it is appropriate to give the bonuses.

Mayor Pro Tem John Linker made a motion to approve the bonuses, which was approved unanimously.

In other business:

• The board discussed the proposal from Concord to take the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization’s administrative services in house.

The MPO is responsible for administering federally required transportation planning in the region. Concord is the lead agency for the MPO and has the power to take administrative services in house rather than contracting out as it sees fit, but it is putting the issue up to a vote.

Taking administrative services in house would cost about the same as contracting the services out.

Bill Feather, the town’s representative on the MPO’s Transportation Advisory Committee, said there have been no issues with contracting out the administrative services, but Concord feels it will give more support staff to municipalities.

Feather requested the board speak to other municipalities and give him feedback ahead of the next committee meeting.

• The board tabled an ordinance text amendment that would require building a driveway that cuts through a curb or section of sidewalk to be permitted.

A previous version of the amendment was brought to the board from the town planning board last month and sent it back for further review.

• Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority Mark Cook presented the board with a plaque that will be placed in the department in honor of former Police Chief Clyde Adams. Adams died in 2017 at age 73.