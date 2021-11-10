Two senior RSS employees hired by Cabarrus County Schools

SALISBURY — Two of Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ senior central office employees are leaving the district to take similar jobs in a neighboring county.

Kelly Withers, chief schools officer, has been named deputy superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools. RSS Chief Financial Officer Carol Herndon also was appointed to the same position for Cabarrus County Schools. Both appointments were made by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on Monday.

Superintendent Tony Watlington sent a message to senior leadership and principals Monday night announcing the changes and congratulating Withers and Herndon on their new positions. His message noted Herndon’s impact on the district.

In June, the district approved historic one-time bonuses under the direction of Herndon. She also oversaw the district’s finances as it took on an additional $96.9 million in federal funding from grants and COVID-19 relief funding in the past year.

Withers and Herndon are part of the superintendent’s cabinet, meaning they are part of a group immediately below Watlington in the chain of command.

RSS Marketing and Communications Coordinator Tracey Lewis said last days for Withers and Herndon have not been decided.

Withers has spent more than 21 years with Rowan-Salisbury Schools. She started her education career as a science teacher at West Rowan High School in 2000 and began her administration career as assistant principal at Carson High School in 2006. She was promoted to principal at Carson in 2006 before being named principal at South Rowan High School in 2014. Withers became RSS’ associate superintendent in 2020. Every cabinet member’s titled change after Watlington took over in early 2021.

Herndon spent more than 20 years with Food Lion and came out of retirement to begin a second career in education finance with RSS in 2017.