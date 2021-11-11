November 12, 2021

  • 63°

Area Sports Briefs: Catawba women return to action today

By Post Sports

Published 11:30 pm Thursday, November 11, 2021

From staff reports

Catawba’s women’s soccer team is ranked 10th nationally in the United Soccer Coaches Division II Poll  and second in the Southeast Region.

Top-seeded Catawba (16-0-2) returns to South Atlantic Conference Tournament action today in Matthews when it takes on fourth-seeded Carson-Newman in a semifinal at 11 a.m.

The championship match is set for Sunday.

Catawba forward Hannah Dunn, defender Katie Beck and head coach Nick Brown swept the top SAC honors for this season.

Helen Summerell,  Sydney Jimmo, Sharon Mayes, Katie Webb and goalkeeper Sierra Davis are on all-conference teams.

•••

Catawba’s seventh-seeded men play sixth-seeded Mars Hill at 8 p.m. tonight in a SAC tourney semifinal. The top three seeds were knocked out in the opening round.

College volleyball

Kary Hales (Carson) had 12 digs on Wednesday as Catawba swept Coker.

The top eight teams in the SAC qualify for the conference tournament. Catawba is eighth.

•••

Queens’ Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had eight kills and four blocks on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Wingate.

KK Dowling (West Rowan) had 13 digs for the Royals.

•••

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) made first team all-conference.

She led the Rams in kills with 344 total and 210 in conference play. Rymer was a high-percentage hitter with only 37 errors.

Local golf

  Charlie Burr recorded his third career ace at Warrior.

Burr made a hole-in-one on No. 3. Ron Nance and Billy James witnessed the feat.

College football

  Charlotte 49ers redshirt senior quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie) has been named one of 10 national semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy.

The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

Reynolds, a four-year starter and two-time team captain, was a walk-on for the 49ers in 2017.

He is now the 49ers all-time career leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Last month, he was named to the Davey O’Brien 40-man Quarterback Class and has been on the Watch Lists for the Maxwell Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Trophy and the Manning Award.

Originally a walk-on, the 5-11 Reynolds received no Div. I or Div. II scholarship offers despite a standout high school career at Davie County.

After being named Scout Team MVP in 2017 for the 49ers, he was awarded a scholarship heading into the 2018 season.

He has started each of the last four years.

