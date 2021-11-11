Letter: When will politicians work for citizens?

I am a resident of Rowan County, born and raised. I wasn’t big into politics, but I have always voted for who I felt was best for the job and who truly cared about our country and the citizens.

Being Republican or Democrat had little to do with my vote. Of course, things have changed a lot now. It has gone more towards money, power, greed and personal agendas, rather than working together as one government to do what’s right for our great country. And I don’t know what’s happened to Republicans. It makes me scratch my head sometimes wondering, “Really, what are y’all thinking?” In no way, shape, or form are you working to help our country.

The rich just keep getting richer. Most are paying less in taxes than I do and the rest of the middle and even lower class citizens, who, by the way, are the backbone of our country.

Now, today, I see the lines in districts are being redrawn again. Why? And where’s all the voter fraud? What’s next?

I’ve never understood why we use an electoral college anyway. What’s the point? Every vote is counted. It’s called the popular vote. Or, should I say, the real winner and the real election.

I feel grateful everyday to live in the greatest country in the world. One country, one people. I pray our politicians will one day come together as one government to make decisions for the country and the citizens, not for their own personal agendas.

— Michael Jowers

Dukevile