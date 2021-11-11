November 11, 2021

  • 48°

Letter: When will politicians work for citizens?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 11, 2021

I am a resident of Rowan County, born and raised. I wasn’t big into politics, but I have always voted for who I felt was best for the job and who truly cared about our country and the citizens.

Being Republican or Democrat had little to do with my vote. Of course, things have changed a lot now. It has gone more towards money, power, greed and personal agendas, rather than working together as one government to do what’s right for our great country. And I don’t know what’s happened to Republicans. It makes me scratch my head sometimes wondering, “Really, what are y’all thinking?” In no way, shape, or form are you working to help our country.

The rich just keep getting richer. Most are paying less in taxes than I do and the rest of the middle and even lower class citizens, who, by the way, are the backbone of our country.

Now, today, I see the lines in districts are being redrawn again. Why? And where’s all the voter fraud? What’s next?

I’ve never understood why we use an electoral college anyway. What’s the point? Every vote is counted. It’s called the popular vote. Or, should I say, the real winner and the real election.

I feel grateful everyday to live in the greatest country in the world. One country, one people. I pray our politicians will one day come together as one government to make decisions for the country and the citizens, not for their own personal agendas.

— Michael Jowers

Dukevile

Print Article

Comments

Local

Organizers announce new donations, tactics to get United Way campaign through homestretch

Local

Photos: Volunteers plant miniature American flags at Salisbury City Park

Local

Historic Preservation Commission OKs Rowan Helping Ministries transitional housing project

Local

Rep. Richard Hudson talks infrastructure bill, redistricting, vaccines during visit to Salisbury

Local

Veterans gather for free meal, conversation at Harold B. Jarrett Post

Local

103-year-old World War II veteran remembers life of travel, adventure and unforgettable experiences

Education

Overton student names local tributary

Local

Bowling: South grad is part of Team USA

Local

Spencer picks design firm for Yadkin trail project

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Sherrell wins outstanding high school science teacher award

Education

Bostian Elementary brings back clubs with EPIC Tuesdays

News

Cooper open to signing final NC budget expected next week

News

Few NC children 5-11 vaccinated in early rollout

News

Judge: State must spend $1.75B to narrow education gap

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s home shot into while she was laying in bed

Local

Spencer approves deal with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office to cover officer shortage

Crime

Homeless man charged with groping woman in Taco Bell drive-thru

Local

Salisbury Planning Board approves 212-unit expansion of The Grand on Julian apartments

East Spencer

U.S. Postal Service leader dispels rumors about East Spencer office’s closure

Education

Two senior RSS employees hired by Cabarrus County Schools

Entertainment

Dean Stockwell of ‘Quantum Leap,’ ‘Blue Velvet’ fame dies at 85

College

College women’s basketball: Catawba, Livingstone ready to play this weekend

Landis

Landis board denies request to rezone 126-acre property