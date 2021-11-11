Collegiate Honors

Gregory Luster, of Salisbury, was inducted into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars while attending Full Sail University. Inductees are first and second year college students who maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average.

Bostian Good Citizens

The staff of Bostian Elementary would like to recognize the following students for standing out as exemplary citizens for this month. These students have all gone above and beyond what is expected of them at school.

Kindergarten: Kenleigh Hines, Matthias Wright, Omar Fernandez, Aniston Sarvis, Haven Honeycutt, Arabella Deweese.

First grade: Harrison Scott, Dowlen Barringer, Lyric Fetters, Caroline Cruse, Hannah Page, Evelyn Reside.

Second grade: Tabor Bryant, Zion Avila, Kendall Karl, Aaron (Cole) Campbell, Anna Kemp, Harrison Hunt.

Third grade: Faith Olmsted, Isaac Alexander, Cameron Bell, Marissa Brewer, Adalynn Patrick, Regan Gamble, Emerie Barringer.

Fourth grade: Broolynn Lewis, Brock Galloway, Whitney Jones, River Baber, Bristol Lawrence, Kennedy Furr.

Fifth grade: Hayes Scott, Gavin Cook, Megan Linebarger, Paige Feehan, Gunnur Sprinkle, Becca Beaver, Andrew Rigsby.