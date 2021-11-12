November 12, 2021

  • 59°
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) led the Panthers over the Tar Heels in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

No. 25 Pitt knocks off UNC 30-23 in OT

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett hit Lucas Krull for an 11-yard touchdown pass in overtime and No. 25 Pittsburgh’s defense did the rest as the Panthers held off North Carolina 30-23 in the rain Thursday night.

Pitt (8-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) kept firm control on first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division with two weeks to go after blowing a 16-point lead before collecting itself in overtime behind Pickett.

Pickett completed 25 of 43 passes for 346 yards with three touchdowns and an interception on a night he became the school’s career leader in passing yards. His dart to Krull in the middle of a downpour gave the Panthers the lead during the opening possession of the first extra period.

North Carolina (5-5, 3-4) attempted to respond but went nowhere on four plays, the last a fourth-down desperation heave by quarterback Sam Howell that was picked off by M.J. Devonshire. Howell passed for 296 yards with two touchdowns.

Pitt can earn its second Coastal Division title and trip to the ACC title game in five years if it wins out. The Panthers could also clinch with a victory over Virginia on Nov. 20 and any conference loss by Miami.

The Tar Heels were looking to beat a ranked opponent for the second time in five days. Yet the magic they summoned while knocking off a then-unbeaten Wake Forest last Saturday vanished in overtime.

The expected shootout between two teams featuring NFL-ready quarterbacks averaging a combined 80 points a game never materialized. Pitt and North Carolina struggled to reach half that total as Howell and Pickett spent a significant portion of the night under heavy duress.

The Panthers raced to a 17-point lead before the Tar Heels had a first down. Each of North Carolina’s first three drives ended in sacks and the Tar Heels allowed five in the first half as Pitt went up 23-7 behind Pickett.

The super senior threw for a pair of touchdowns and became the Panthers’ career leader in yards passing when he broke Alex Van Pelt’s mark of 11,267 with a 44-yard heave in the first quarter.

Yet Pitt also missed chances to blow it open. Sam Scarton missed an extra point, had a 54-yard field goal fall short in the tricky winds at Heinz Field and another field-goal attempt blocked.

The Tar Heels eventually made the Panthers pay. Howell found Antoine Green with a 23-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to make it 23-13. Howell bulled his way over from 1-yard out on fourth down with 5:34 remaining to pull North Carolina within three. Pickett’s fourth interception of the season on Pitt’s ensuing possession set up Grayson Atkins’ tying 21-yard field goal with 57 seconds remaining to force overtime.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: When the Tar Heels can protect Howell and get stops on defense, they’re dangerous. When they don’t, they’re a mess.

Pitt: The Panthers’ hope for the program’s first 10-win season since 2009 remains very much alive thanks in part to a defense that’s been hot and cold all season. Pitt found a way to make things difficult enough for Howell to build a lead and Pickett’s poise in overtime helped the Panthers avoid the kind of “Pitt being Pitt” loss that’s become a trademark of sorts for most of the last four decades.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Panthers will stay in the polls though they will likely need some teams above them to falter over the weekend to make any sort of major leap.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: Get a breather of sorts when FCS-opponent Wofford visits Chapel Hill on Nov. 20.

Pitt: Pickett will make his final appearance at Heinz Field — as a collegian at least — when the Cavaliers visit. Pitt has won four of its last five meetings with Virginia.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Print Article

Comments

Local

‘Today was about veterans’: Veterans Day parade gives community an opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force

Local

Organizers announce new donations, tactics to get United Way campaign through homestretch

Local

Photos: Volunteers plant miniature American flags at Salisbury City Park

Local

Historic Preservation Commission OKs Rowan Helping Ministries transitional housing project

Local

Rep. Richard Hudson talks infrastructure bill, redistricting, vaccines during visit to Salisbury

Local

Veterans gather for free meal, conversation at Harold B. Jarrett Post

Local

103-year-old World War II veteran remembers life of travel, adventure and unforgettable experiences

Education

Overton student names local tributary

Local

Bowling: South grad is part of Team USA

Local

Spencer picks design firm for Yadkin trail project

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Sherrell wins outstanding high school science teacher award

Education

Bostian Elementary brings back clubs with EPIC Tuesdays