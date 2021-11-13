November 13, 2021

  • 48°

College men’s basketball: LC Blue Bears drop opener

By Post Sports

Published 3:06 am Saturday, November 13, 2021

Livingstone’s Navar Elmore. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome 30 turnovers and 25-percent 3-point shooting on Friday and lost 93-82 at West Virginia State in the season opener.

Navar Elmore led LC with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Bears shot well on 2s and had a 42-36 edge on the glass.

Glen Abram poured in 35 points for the home team. He was 13-for-14 on free throws.

West Virginia shot 36 free throws, while the Blue Bears attempted 14.

Livingstone is back at it this afternoon against another West Virginia squad — Davis & Elkins.

The game will be played at West Virginia State.

 

 

Print Article

Comments

High School

High school football: Hornets roll over Bunker Hill 49-0

News Main

Alford leads way as North wins playoff thriller in overtime

Nation/World

Bannon indicted on contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoena; Meadows won’t testify

Elections

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new NC congressional district

Crime

North Carolina man wrongfully imprisoned 24 years pardoned

Entertainment

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Crime

Two men serving time for murder freed from North Carolina prison

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with breaking in to terrorize

Crime

Kannapolis man charged with seriously injuring mother, stealing car, attacking officer

Crime

Man charged with breaking into downtown Salisbury theater, wheeling away equipment

Crime

Veterans Day shooting near Kannapolis elementary school turns into homicide

Local

Through teaching, military, RSS’ Susan Heaggans lives lifetime of service

Local

Veterans Day parade gives community opportunity to show appreciation

News

Photo gallery: Veterans Day parade

Local

Quotes of the week

College

Catawba requires masks at basketball games

Education

Partners in Learning gets head start on new therapy program

Local

Yadkin Riverkeeper, New Sarum Brewing will team up to host barbecue fundraiser

East Spencer

Former RSS building in East Spencer under contract with potential buyer

Local

Rowan County native earns national award for HIV/AIDS treatment

Nation/World

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

High School

High school football: West offensive line performing nobly

Crime

Limited details available after shooting near Kannapolis elementary school

Local

Rowan Chief District Court Judge Charlie Brown named to new state task force