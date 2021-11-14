November 16, 2021

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 15 points Saturday. File photo courtesy of ACC.

Campbell has Duke down early but Devils prevail

DURHAM (AP) — Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off the Campbell Camels 67-56 on Saturday night.

Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for the Camels. Henderson also had 11 boards, helping Campbell outrebound Duke 34-31.

Campbell (2-1) built a 10-point lead in the first half while Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. was being checked out for a potential knee injury.

When Moore reentered the game at the 13:02 mark, Duke embarked on a 25-11 run to close out the first half, heading into intermission with a four-point advantage. Moore finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals. Duke never trailed in the second half. Joey Baker added 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 14 for Duke.

In their third of five straight home games, the Blue Devils host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.

