November 16, 2021

  • 37°
Photo submitted - This image shows the inside of the greenhouse that nonprofit Happy Roots is looking to relocate and use for its programs.

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:05 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

SALISBURY — Nonprofit Happy Roots is seeking volunteer help and donations for its biggest greenhouse project yet.

Happy Roots is a Rowan County-based nonprofit that provides nature-based education, particularly in local schools. It began in 2017 with one school greenhouse and a community park. Now, it’s working with 20 Rowan-Salisbury schools as well as neighborhood, community and retirement home gardens. Ashley Honbarrier, who leads the nonprofit, says she was able to purchase a 30-foot-by-96-foot greenhouse at a steep discount from a local seller.

Honbarrier is hoping to set it up a several-minute drive from its current location and use it partially to grow vegetable transplants for school gardens. Because it’s so large, she’ll also be able to fill it with other Happy Roots projects.

So far, she’s purchased new plastic, ground cover and other items to install the greenhouse off of Potneck Road. She’s working with West Rowan High School to get some student volunteers and hopes people who have experience in skilled trades are willing to donate their time, too. All told, she estimates the relocation and setup will take several half-days of work.

She’s also raising money to pay for various greenhouse-associated expenses. The equipment purchased last week came at a cost of $2,565.

To contact Honbarrier and Happy Roots about volunteering, email happyrootsinfo@gmail.com. To view the online fundraiser for Happy Roots, visit gofund.me/f4839df0.

Print Article

Comments

News

Political notebook: Princeton Gerrymandering Project gives new NC districts ‘F’ for partisanship

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will return to downtown Landis, China Grove

Nation/World

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

News

NC Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Commissioners rebuff request for 574-acre solar farm in Gold Hill

High School

High school football: New kid on the block has fit in with Hornets

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls may drop some, but how far?

BREAKING NEWS

RSS approves bonuses for all employees, pay increases for bus drivers

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Will Biden’s vaccine mandate apply to police, firefighters, local government?

Crime

Blotter: Mother charged with bringing pistol to Shive Elementary School

Crime

Man detained by store employees, charged with attempted rape

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss uses of environmental cleanup funds, $525,000 grant

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 14

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Business

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain