November 16, 2021

  • 37°
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman accounted for four touchdowns in the victory over N.C. State. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye/File photo courtesy of ACC)

Hartman, Ellison help No. 13 Wake Forest stop No. 21 NC State

By Post Sports

Published 12:01 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Sam Hartman accounted for four touchdowns while Justice Ellison ran for a short score with 1:47 left to help No. 13 Wake Forest beat No. 21 North Carolina State 45-42 on Saturday night, claiming a critical Atlantic Coast Conference division win.

The win allowed the Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-0 ACC) to take a huge step toward claiming the Atlantic Division championship won by Clemson each year on the way to winning the past six league titles. Wake Forest now must win one of its last two games, both on the road, to secure the division winner’s ticket to the ACC championship game.

Fittingly, in a matchup of the division’s top two teams, the Demon Deacons had to grind to the final minute to hold off the Wolfpack (7-3, 4-2) and quarterback Devin Leary.

Ellison’s 4-yard score pushed Wake Forest to a 45-35 lead, though N.C. State responded with a clutch drive that ended with Leary’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Devin Carter with 45 seconds left. The Wolfpack then nearly recovered the onside kick, with Ricky Person Jr. grabbing the bouncing ball about a yard shy of the 10-yard requirement to secure the possession.

That illegal-touching penalty gave the ball to Wake Forest and held up on review, ultimately allowing Hartman to take a knee and melt the final seconds.

Hartman, one of the national leaders in passing yardage and touchdowns, overcame a difficult passing night against a defensive unit ranked among the best in the Bowl Subdivision. He completed just 20 of 47 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions to go with a second-quarter rushing TD.

But Hartman came through in the clutch after the Wolfpack had scored to pull within 38-35. He completed a 12-yard pass to Donald Stewart on third down to move the chains once, then found Taylor Morin on a 14-yarder to do it again.

Ellison capped the drive by pushing through the line on the left side the 4-yard touchdown to make it a two-possession game, ending a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 6 1/2 minutes off the clock.

Ellison also scored on a 4-yard catch from Hartman with 10:05 left.

Leary threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack, with Emeka Emezie (133 yards) and Devin Carter (132) each hauling in a pair of TD grabs. Zonovan Knight also returned the second-half kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown for a 27-24 lead, the first time the Demon Deacons had trailed in a home game after halftime this season.

THE TAKEAWAY

N.C. State: Add this to a growing list of frustrations for the Wolfpack when it comes to heading west on Interstate 40 for this game in Winston-Salem. N.C. State fell for the ninth time in 10 games here since 2001. This one will hurt worse than the others, considering the stakes with the Wolfpack having a shot at taking complete control of the division race.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons suffered their first loss after an 8-0 start in a nonconference matchup against instate league foe North Carolina last week. But they regrouped by grinding this one out on a night when they committed too many turnovers and dropped plenty of passes. And now, they’re a win away from playing for the program’s first league title since 2006.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Syracuse visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons visit Clemson next Saturday, seeking their first win against the Tigers since 2008 and their first win in Death Valley since 1998.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Print Article

Comments

News

Political notebook: Princeton Gerrymandering Project gives new NC districts ‘F’ for partisanship

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will return to downtown Landis, China Grove

Nation/World

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

News

NC Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Commissioners rebuff request for 574-acre solar farm in Gold Hill

High School

High school football: New kid on the block has fit in with Hornets

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls may drop some, but how far?

BREAKING NEWS

RSS approves bonuses for all employees, pay increases for bus drivers

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Will Biden’s vaccine mandate apply to police, firefighters, local government?

Crime

Blotter: Mother charged with bringing pistol to Shive Elementary School

Crime

Man detained by store employees, charged with attempted rape

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss uses of environmental cleanup funds, $525,000 grant

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 14

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Business

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain