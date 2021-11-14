November 16, 2021

  • 37°

Letter: We had republic, couldn’t keep it

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

Once upon a time, there existed the best experiment in self-government that ever existed.

For almost 250 years, the United States of America led the world in every way and was known as “the land of the free and the home of the brave.” Sadly, the republic formed in 1776 no longer exists. Biden has destroyed it.

He brings illegals in and gives them cash payments. He forces Americans to take an experimental shot against their will, puts Americans last in decisions that affect our everyday lives, nominates Marxists to key government positions, destroys our military and takes our hard-earned wages to give to those who won’t work.

He cares not that because of inflation families have less money on which to live. His war against fossil fuels (of which we have an abundant supply) hurts us all — from the cost of heating our homes or filling our cars with gas. Somehow, no one stops him. There’s lots of talk, but no action for his treacherous, unconstitutional acts. As Ben Franklin said, we had a republic, but were unable to keep it. This realization breaks my heart.

— Renee C. Scheidt

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

News

Political notebook: Princeton Gerrymandering Project gives new NC districts ‘F’ for partisanship

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will return to downtown Landis, China Grove

Nation/World

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

News

NC Republicans unveil final budget with pay raises, tax cuts

BREAKING NEWS

Commissioners rebuff request for 574-acre solar farm in Gold Hill

High School

High school football: New kid on the block has fit in with Hornets

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls may drop some, but how far?

BREAKING NEWS

RSS approves bonuses for all employees, pay increases for bus drivers

Coronavirus

Ask Us: Will Biden’s vaccine mandate apply to police, firefighters, local government?

Crime

Blotter: Mother charged with bringing pistol to Shive Elementary School

Crime

Man detained by store employees, charged with attempted rape

Local

Salisbury City Council will discuss uses of environmental cleanup funds, $525,000 grant

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 14

Business

‘We’ll be back’: Owners of Hoff’s Grill plan to revive closed restaurant as a mobile food trailer

Business

Solar showdown: Commissioners will hold public hearing on proposed Gold Hill facility

Education

Koontz debuts lab school showing students the ropes for a full year

Local

Lightning strike prompts long-awaited restorations at historic Organ Lutheran Church

Business

County commissioners will decide on tax incentives for unnamed e-commerce business

Local

Happy Roots seeks volunteer help for largest greenhouse yet

Education

RSS board will consider major pay boost for bus drivers

Local

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas receives grant to build foster care recruitment team

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate improves in September

Lifestyle

‘Freeze Your Buns’ 5K added to Spencer’s Winterfest in honor of David Freeze

Nation/World

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain