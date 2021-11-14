November 16, 2021

Livingstone instructor part of American Cancer Society fundraising dinner event

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 14, 2021

CHARLOTTE — Chef Carl Brown, an instructor at Livingstone College, will be part of the American Cancer Society of Western North Carolina and South Carolina’s annual gala, Re-Imagine Charlotte presented by Harris Teeter, at Le Méridien Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Co-chairs for the event are celebrity chef David Burke and Cheryl L. Richards CEO of Catapult.

Proceeds support cancer research and mission of ACS.

The gala will feature an evening of culinary excellence, led by Burke and executive chef Jeffrey Russell from Red Salt.

Chef Robin Stybe, an instructor at Johnson & Wales University, is also involved in providing a four-course dinner.

Sydney Lett, a Mount Ulla resident, will provide the music.

A live and silent auction will be held for jewelry, wine, dining, collectibles, sports memorabilia and unique experiences.

Tickets are $150 per individual and tables of eight are available. Doors  open at 6 p.m. for a reception and the silent auction. Dinner and the evening program begins at 7 p.m. and Lett, a country music singer/songwriter, will perform at 9:15 p.m.

Visit https://reimaginecharlotte21.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse for auction items and more details.

